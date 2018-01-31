Cattlemen and Women ‘Blaze a Trail to Phoenix’ for Cattle Industry Convention, NCBA Trade Show

Phoenix, Ariz. (Jan. 31, 2018) – Thousands of cattlemen and women blazed a trail to Phoenix for the start of the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show, which started today. The event runs through Feb. 3.

Holding their meetings at this event were the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the Cattlemen's Beef Board, the American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and the National Cattlemen's Foundation.

"Every year the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show hosts members from every segment of the beef industry," said NCBA President Craig Uden. "Not only is the event a great opportunity for attendees to network and learn about the newest technology and science to improve their operations, but it's also when we set public policy for 2018. We'll also manage to enjoy some sunshine while we're in Phoenix. If you're connected to the cattle industry in any way, it's not too late to blaze your trail and join us this week."

Early arrivers to Phoenix had the opportunity to attend a Pre-Convention Agriculture Tour on Tuesday with stops at the Caterpillar Eloy Dealership, T & K Dairy, Caywood Farms and Queen Creek Olive Mill.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cattlemen's College, which is famous for stimulating and thought-provoking sessions that can help generate high returns for producers' operations, kicked off by celebrating its 25th anniversary.

SiriusXM The Highway's host Storme Warren emceed the opening general session on Wednesday afternoon, with Ree Drummond, host of Food Network's show The Pioneer Woman, sharing her keynote "From Black Heels to Tractor Wheels." Drummond is a writer, photographer and ranch wife, helping run a cow-calf operation outside of Pawhuska, Okla., with her husband, Ladd Drummond.

"The one thing I learned right away is how much cattlemen care about the animals they raise," said Drummond, who grew up in the city before living on her ranch in Oklahoma. Following the Convention's opening general session, the NCBA Trade Show opened its doors, with over seven acres of indoor and outdoor floor space, and over 350 exhibitors showcasing the industry's latest products and technology.

Other highlights this week include the "Phoenix Fiesta" hosted at Corona Ranch with country artist Paul Bogart, a keynote speech from former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott on Friday morning, and the "Cowboy Comedy Club" with comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from Whose Line Is It Anyway, and founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour Bill Engvall.

The Convention will wrap up Saturday morning with a meeting of the NCBA's Board of Directors, where official public policy positions will be set for the coming year.

