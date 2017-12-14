Cattlemen gather in Kearney

Kearney – The Younness Convention Center, Kearney, Nebraska saw over 600 registered for the annual year end Nebraska Cattlemen (NC) convention last week. Trade show, committee meetings, awards, national updates and passing the reins of leadership were all part of the year ending gathering. This year's views of producers were optimistic as beef prices had climbed from last year.

Tuesday, December 5th was the pre-conference 'Cattlemen's College' held for the first time at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. A full day of classroom speakers covered topics including the transition between generations, the Beef Quality Audit, antibiotic stewardship and National Cattlemen updates among others.

Wednesday, the convention kicked off with the 2016 Young cattlemen's Round Table, where attendees could be inspired, be impacted and learn to get involved. The 2016 Young Cattlemen's Conference (YCC) class hosted the noon session. Members of the 2016 class include Jentry Cain, Heidi Pieper, Kelly Torrell, Tricia Goes, Kenny Stauffer, Reiss L. Bruning, Bradley Christensen, Gus Petersen, Adam Guenther, Doug Smith Ph.D. The YCC, selected from an application process, selects ten young producers to attend sessions that will help deliver a solid foundation of industry knowledge to them, thus helping impact the future and maintain Nebraska beef as a global commodity. The 2017 class includes Kate Benjamin, Kat White, Tabbatha Cornelius, Erin Laborie, Troy Carruthers, Andy Reigle, Heath Weichel, Alex Heine, Jacob Hopwood, Steve Fish.

Meetings of the NC board of directors, member services and NC council meetings preceded the opening general session which was held prior to the welcome reception in the Trade show where sponsors and vendors visited with producers about feeds, herd health needs and items to bring efficiency to their livestock production.

Thursday, bright and early the committee meetings began with the joint committees of Education and Research along with Taxation having a full house. Laura Field, NC vice-president of legislative affairs recapped the 2016 Unicameral session and gave her thoughts on the 2018 sixty-day session to begin January 3rd.

Property tax relief is the primary issue for this year's session as in the past. Ideas for reform include:

Recommended Stories For You

• to decrease or cap ag valuations of real property

• increase and protect property tax credit relief fund

• shift or modify existing revenues to bring tax reduction

• spending controls and

• modification to school funding lowering property tax dollars while still ensuring quality education for Nebraska's students age 5 to 21.

Field recapped that LB461 which would change property tax from valuation to productivity remains on general file and could be brought back in the 2018 session. As in the past no clear solution for ag producers which are the minority in the state funding the majority of taxes was offered. Tom Bergquist, the Nebraska legislative fiscal officer showed the statistics of school funding and Scott Peterson, lawyer from Valentine, who is on the Federal Tax Reform committee gave update on tax reform from that level. After discussion, the two committees broke into their separate committees to review and update their policies.

In the Animal Health and Nutrition committee, members after visiting with producers, feedlots and others, compiled from some 30,000 pages, a single page, two-sided document on 'Planning for the Unthinkable'. NC vice-president of member services, Melody Benjamin from Lakeside was instrumental in this monumental task of condensing and completing this. From health issues such as Foot and Mouth, to natural disasters such as tornadoes, every producer is encouraged to follow the guidelines offered and develop a plan.

"The state is already dealing in some extent, to the unthinkable that is happening with our neighboring state of South Dakota with their tuberculosis outbreaks. They are in danger of losing their TB free status because of it, and we have traced cattle from that state into ours, but have it contained thus far in Nebraska. From the first outbreak, 284 traces in 12 states dealing with 10, 249 head of cattle have been confirmed. The latest outbreak in October is in Tripp county and deals with a herd 40% infected." explained Dr. Dennis Hughes, DVM, Nebraska State Veterinarian.

Dr. Hughes is on a national forum with seventeen other members to develop a national Animal Disease Traceability (ADT). He explained the process they have been doing, to get to the goal of electronic individual identification devices by 2023. Of high importance, all veterinarians need to adopt electronic, mobile interstate certificates of veterinary inspections (ICVI), "the sooner the better, trying to read the handwriting of some of the vets that comes through our office is daunting to say the least."

In the Brand and Property Rights committee meeting, Senator Carol Blood, Nebraska legislative District 3 from Bellevue discussed her proposed bill she will be introducing this session on drones – she has had input from several groups including the FAA. She feels it is not over-regulation, but is needed to assure property owners have a legal avenue against unwanted intrusion by drones over their property.

Also in this committee, chairman, John Widdowson gave an update from the Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC) which he is the technological chairman of the NBC. Last year, the NBC unveiled the working contract with Nebraska Interactive (NI) that would transform the 75 years of collecting brand inspection fees from paper to the digital age. NI is the service that allows online renewals in the DVM and many other Nebraska government agencies. As for the NBC, "It has and continues to be a work in progress." He introduced Danna Schwenk, the project manager that is overseeing the transition of paper to electronic, which includes educating not only the five-person NBC staff, but the 100 inspectors that will use their mobile devices to accept credit or debit cards, scan checks for ACH on the spot. Cash will be allowed as it is legal U.S. tenure, but to avoid loss payments in the mail, electronic payments will be encouraged. The payment is the 2nd phase or 'On the Go' payment process. Phase 1 is deemed the NBC Admin, and includes the networking of the office computers to each other (which has not been done previous), enhancing the office internet service and allowing voicemail, which as of this week, is now possible for the first time in the NBC office. As of December 1st, two inspectors are 'test driving' the 'On the Go' system in the Bridgeport and Alliance areas. After the convention ended, while still in Kearney, Schwenk had set up training sessions for inspectors to add them to the "On the Go" payment process and inspection.

Other committee meetings held included the Marketing and Commerce and the Natural Resources and Environment. The ladies held their Nebraska Cattlewomen (NCW) Consumer Promotion and Education meeting on Thursday afternoon as well.

The convention concluded Friday with the market outlook given by NC market reporting service staff, Jeff Stolle and John Roberts prior to the annual business meeting. The annual meeting included the council reports as well as the committee reports, and the adoption of any recommendations/corrections to the policies from those committees. Troy Stowater, Wayne, NE, 2017 NC president, passed the gavel for 2018 to NC's new president, Galen Frenzen. Fullerton. President Elect is Mike Drinnin, Clarks. Stowater becomes head of the nomination committee.

(Carrie -To get a complete overview of what Schwenk and the NBC is accomplishing, I copied & pasted her full overview, you may deem it worthy of printing in full, she gave me permission to reprint, her email is dannaschwenk@gmail.com . Many states are awaiting Nebraska's success or failure prior to adopting their own electronic transition.

NBC Technology Update

By Danna Schwenk

November 24, 2017

After being tasked with updating the 75-year-old brand system in 2016, the NBC Technology committee and brand board moved forward with hiring Nebraska Interactive out of Lincoln, NE as the development company and then in April contracting Danna Schwenk, Greeley CO, to act as the Project Manager. The new NBC Inspection Program development is progressing at a quick pace and will consist of several Implementation Phases.

To recap the program, there are several individual pieces that make up the program as a whole. The pieces are referred to as the main "NBC Admin" which is a web based program; the "Mobile Inspection" piece which is developed and used on iPads; and the payment piece of "On The Go", which is also an Apple app and used in conjunction with Mobile Inspection to accept electronic payments.

NBC Admin

The NBC Admin program being web based, can be accessed by anyone with a computer and internet connectivity and the proper security credentials. This program is the main data center where all entered activity can be viewed. In the First Phase it includes the keeping of the Producers (the generic term which includes any and all names be it sellers, buyers, owners, auction markets, sale barns, packing plants, lockers, customers, etc.), all Brand Records, all Employees, Registered Feedlot entry's, and all collected Inspections. It will also include in future Phase releases all Violations, Grazing Permits, Estrays and additional functionality.

The NBC Admin program was the first phase of going live with the new Program which occurred in June 2017 with our July renewal being the first generated from the new program. All "Producers" and "Brands" are now being maintained in the new program exclusively with the old program being a reference tool.

Producers can opt in to receive correspondence via electronic mail now as well by including an updated email address and signifying their participation.

In order to completely move the physical Brand Book over to the new system, each brand will undergo a "configuration" in which the symbols and characterization need to be entered as we will be moving away from the brand number being the organizing feature to the new Brandabetical nature of the configurations. This is a massive undertaking that is being performed by the brand inspectors and will take some time to complete since there are 33,000+ brands to configure. This is Phase II of development that is concurrently happening with the mobile development. The benefit of creating the Brandabetical configuration will create a completely searchable database on the brand symbols themselves, which was not possible in the past. This will eventually replace the current Brand book on the NBC website in the near future.

Mobile Inspection

The Mobile Inspection piece is using the iPad as the data collection hardware piece and allows for offline inspections that can be synched back to the main server when in range of a mobile signal. The Mobile Inspection/iPad will be used by field staff to perform all Local Inspections, Sale Barn Inspections, Packing Plant/Locker Inspections, etc. Each one of these types of inspections will be an additional Phase of development that will have its own "go-live" date when it will be ready for use in live production.

As of December 1, initial development and testing of the Local Inspections has been completed and the test group (or Beta Users) are now using it in live Production. The Beta Users is a group of 14 select Investigators, Inspectors and office staff that have been participating in developing the requirements and testing of the system from the early stages of this project. The remaining staff of 85 then undergo formal training with all staff using the live production Inspections by January 2018.

Phase 3 will be completing the Sale Barn Inspections this Spring and the Phase 4 Packer/Locker Inspections shortly thereafter Sale Barns.

On The Go Payment Processing

Probably one of the most beneficial advantages of the new system is the payment capabilities of Mobile Inspector and its accountability. With the use of iPads, checks can be scanned creating an ACH transaction on the spot. Credit card swipes are being employed as well, allowing producers to use debit and credit cards in the field. While those that still prefer to use cash have that option at this time, NBC encourages using ACH and credit cards as it will greatly reduce the liability on the inspectors of needing to collect, carry and mail cash to the main office.

Invoicing will now be available to all producers and not just feedlots going forward. To be eligible to be invoiced, it will require a $50 subscription account through the State of Nebraska, with Nebraska Interactive managing all billing and collection services. If you already have a Nebraska State subscription account for other agencies, it can be used for your brands transactions now too. More information and how to apply for these accounts can be found on the NBC website.

With these payment capabilities, it will now streamline the payment of Beef Checkoff funds through the same inspection transaction, which are seamlessly direct deposited into Nebraska Beef Council accounts. Another major benefit by relieving the inspector of being a collection agent and again needing to pass cash through the mail and creating efficiencies in reconciliation for the Beef Council staff.

Additional Benefits of the Upgraded System

All new inspections will be in an electronic format that allows the inspector to take photos/copies of accompanying documents and automatically save them with the Inspection. The amount of paper work that was being submitted to the Alliance office and stored in files was vast and hard to archive. When researching transactions, it was a time-consuming endeavor by the staff which will now be available with an easy search online.

The Inspections themselves are submitted electronically to the office through the iPads but will be printed on mobile printers at each location for the producers, making it very legible and reducing the mail expense exponentially. Each document will be embossed to verify it is the legal document.

A major component of the new program will be the ability to communicate electronically which of course means that each Inspector and Investigator will now have an email address allocated by the NBC or state. This will greatly improve our field staff communication with stolen cattle updates in real time, as well as staff training sessions online majorly reducing travel costs and wasted time out of their areas.

The Alliance office is also receiving a much-needed infrastructure improvement with a new voice system that allows for voice mail, business grade internet connection and Wi-Fi in the office to improve staff productivity, and updating the 20-year-old workstations to current standards to better serve their customers.

The new NBC Inspection program will encounter growing pains in the first year, but the accountability and efficiencies that it will provide to the field staff, administration staff and the Producers will far outweigh any problems that could occur. The future enhancements are limitless and could include the ability to schedule inspections online, allow for a Producer portal so they can view their own records, make corrections to account information and even make payments online. There are many other exciting improvements coming which will make Nebraska Brand one of the best programs in the country. F