Cattlemen Launch Final Push for Public Comment on New Water Rule

WASHINGTON (April 8, 2019) – With the deadline to file comments to repeal and replace the 2015 Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule quickly approaching, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) kicked off a social media campaign aimed at encouraging cattle producers to take action. A series of short digital videos featuring NCBA members will be released on Facebook (@BeefUSA ) and Twitter (@BeltwayBeef) until the comment period officially ends next Monday, April 15th, 2019.

"The 2015 WOTUS rule is complicated and illegal," said Scott Yager, NCBA's chief environmental counsel. "If we want to get rid of this disastrous rule once and for all, we need cattle producers from across the country to engage on this issue and submit comments today."

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) recently proposed a new water rule that would protect clean water and provide clear rules for communities to follow. If fully implemented, the new water rule would replace the 2015 WOTUS rule, which continues to create uncertainty and confusion for farmers and ranchers across the country.

Cattle producers and concerned citizens can submit a comment in support of the new water rule by visiting: https://policy.ncba.org/home/repeal-and-replace-2015-wotus.

After filling in contact information and clicking "Submit," producers can send a letter to the EPA and Army Corps expressing their desire to fully repeal and replace the 2015 WOTUS rule. Public comments are a critical part of the federal rulemaking process, and the EPA and Army Corps are legally required to consider all significant comments when finalizing regulations.

–PLC