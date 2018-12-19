Cattlemen Oppose Blank Check for Land and Water Conservation Fund

WASHINGTON (December 19, 2018) – Today Ethan Lane, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA Federal Lands, released the following statement regarding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF):

"Like the rest of America, Congress is eager to get home for the holidays. Ranchers are hoping for the passage of a public lands package before lawmakers leave town, but they strongly oppose the hasty effort to permanently reauthorize the LWCF and give a blank check to federal bureaucrats. Despite the exaggerated claims of 'green decoy' groups, the LWCF already has enough money in it to fund projects for more than 20 years without any Congressional intervention. The American people deserve a voice in how those funds are spent."

–Public Lands Council