Cattlemen Thank USDA for Prioritizing Disaster Recovery

WASHINGTON (May 29, 2025) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) thanked Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins following an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the agency would quickly be sending Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) payments to cattle producers who suffered losses from drought and wildfire.

“Cattlemen and cattlewomen across the country have faced heartbreaking losses from drought and wildfires. We are so grateful that Secretary Rollins understands the devastation caused by these natural disasters and is working to make cattle producers whole again,” said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein, a Nebraska cattleman. “We appreciate USDA standing with farmers and ranchers, and being invested in their success.”

The ELRP payments will be delivered to impacted cattle producers without requiring a separate application. Instead, data already on file with USDA will be used to identify which producers are eligible for payments. This removes bureaucratic red tape and ensures payments are issued quickly. Questions regarding eligibility should be directed to your local Farm Service Agency office.

– National Cattlemen’s Beef Association