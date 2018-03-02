NCBA welcomes Doud

WASHINGTON (March 1, 2018) – Today Kent Bacus, NCBA's Director of International Trade, released the following statement in response to the confirmation of Gregg Doud to be the USTR Chief Agriculture Negotiator:

"Gregg Doud has been a strong advocate for American farmers and ranchers for many years, and NCBA is happy that the Senate has confirmed him as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator. The long nomination and confirmation process is over and U.S. agriculture finally has the representation we deserve at the negotiating table. We look forward to working with Gregg Doud and the staff at USTR to address the many trade barriers facing the U.S. beef industry."

–NCBA