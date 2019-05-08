Cattlemen Welcome Nomination of Rob Wallace for Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks

WASHINGTON (May 6, 2019) – Today Ethan Lane, Senior Executive Director of NCBA Federal Lands and Executive Director of the Public Lands Council, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s announcement to nominate Rob Wallace as the Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

“We are pleased that the White House has chosen a proven leader like Rob Wallace to serve as Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. This crucial role requires a deep understanding of policy and statue, which Rob has in abundance. We call on the Senate for a speedy confirmation process so that Mr. Wallace can get down to business in his new role.”

–NCBA