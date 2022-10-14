Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow Scheduled for December

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota.

The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy that will guide the SDCA staff and leadership in the coming year and learn more about the latest industry happenings.

This year, the convention will highlight of the various aspects of technology that impact farmers, ranchers, and the entire agriculture industry, such as precision ranching and cybersecurity. Throughout the two-day event, programming will provide awareness, education, and solutions to help producers to continue to maximize efficiencies and adopt new practices.

The Cattlemen’s Education Series sponsored by National Corn Growers Association will feature a panel including South Dakota State University Extension, technology pioneers, and producers who have implemented different aspects technology in their operation. Additional educational seminars will be offered throughout the event. In addition to educational programming, policy meetings will craft SDCA policy for the coming year.

The keynote speaker of the convention will highlight the importance of cybersecurity and its relation to food and national security.

The Cattlemen’s Banquet will be held Tuesday night where the Cattleman of the Year and the Friend of SDCA awards will be honored. To nominate an individual that you believe is deserving of either award, please go to sdcattlemen.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Awards’ . The highlight of the banquet is the presentation of the 2022 Leopold Conservation Award to the Bein Ranch of Veblen, South Dakota. The night will conclude with the SDCA President’s Auction.

For more information regarding the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show visit sdcattlemens.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show ’ or email Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org .

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association