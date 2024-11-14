Cattlemen’s 76th Annual Convention and Trade Show Announces Featured Speakers and Programming



The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host the 76th Annual Convention and Trade Show Dec. 10-11, 2024, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota.



The first day of Convention, Dec. 10, will feature the Cattlemen’s Land and Legacy event. The Cattlemen’s Land and Legacy welcomes Mark Eisele, President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as the featured keynote. Eisele lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where his family runs Red and black Angus cow-calf pairs, retains yearlings, and operate a custom haying operation on the historic King Ranch. The ranch runs cattle on both private and public lands with state and federal grazing leases. Eisele’s commitment to conservation was recognized in 2015 when King Ranch received the Wyoming Leopold Conservation Award.



The Land & Legacy event will also recognize the 2024 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award recipients, Barry and Eli Little of Blioux River Ranch in Castlewood, South Dakota. To conclude the Cattlemen’s Land and Legacy event, Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants will host a two-hour Ranching for Profit workshop. The Ranching for Profit workshop is possible thanks to the South Dakota Grasslands Initiative and the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition.



The SDCA policy committee meetings will also take place on day one of the Convention. Don’t miss the wide variety of vendors at the Cattle Industry Trade Show and the Best of Beef Happy Hour, sponsored by First National Bank of Sioux Falls.



To conclude day one of convention, the SDCA invites the public to attend the Merck Roping Contest and the SDCA’s President Auction. The contest includes two dummy roping events including the King of the Reach and the Team Roping. Contest registration is $10 per person, per event. Funds raised through the President’s Auction offset expenses for the SDCA’s Board of Directors when the travel on behalf of the SDCA to national events.



Day two of the Convention and Trade Show will kick off with the Checkoff Breakfast. Hear updates from the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, as well as some of the contractors on the state and national level that put beef checkoff dollars to work for producers. Hear from the Federation of State Beef Councils and Beef Logic about the initiatives and projects that drive demand for beef!



Also on day two, attendees will hear from CattleFax, the global leader in beef industry research and analysis. Holden Ramey who joined the CattleFax team in 2022, will share market insights and the forecast for the year to come.



The keynote luncheon will feature speaker Neil Fulton. A native of Miller, South Dakota, Fulton has been serving South Dakotans through various leadership roles in both the private and public sector roles for decades. Today he is focused on nurturing the next generation of leaders as Dean of the Knutson School of Law at the University of South Dakota. Dean Fulton will discuss the importance of civic engagement and how to influence decision-makers and consider becoming decision-makers in today’s climate



The Convention finale, the Cattlemen’s Banquet, will be held the evening of Dec. 11, where the first annual SDCA Leadership Academy class will be announced. The SDCA will also present the awards for the Cattleman of the Year and the Friend of SDCA. Following the banquet, is live entertainment by native South Dakotan, singer/songwriter Cody Henson Hullinger. Cody has been fortunate enough to open or support such bands and acts, such as: Casey Donahew, Kip More, Florida Georgia Line, Lo-Cash, Chancey Williams, Dustin Evans, and many more.



Register today and learn more about the 76th Annual Convention and Trade Show by visiting sdcattlemens.org , click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Annual Convention and Trade Show’ or contact the SDCA.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association