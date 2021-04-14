Cattlemen’s Association supports transportation reforms, ELD enforcement delay

Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., recently reintroduced the Modernizing Agricultural Transportation Act, bipartisan legislation to reform the Transportation Department’s hours of service and electronic logging device (ELD) regulations. Their bill would delay enforcement of the ELD rule until the required reforms are formally proposed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttifieg,

The United States Cattlemen’s Association thanked Hoeven and Bennet for “recognizing the unique challenges associated with getting livestock to their destination as safely and efficiently as possible.”

“As cattlemen and women, the welfare and comfort of these animals is our number one concern and their needs vary greatly from the needs of a commercial driver transporting steel or furniture,” said USCA Transportation Committee Chairman Steve Hilker. “We look forward to utilizing this important bill to work alongside all stakeholders to identify workable solutions to the restrictive Hours-of-Service rules for livestock and insect haulers.”

–USCA