Cattlemen’s Classic to Feature New “Beef Strong” Event

Kearney, NE (February 19, 2018) – The Nebraska Beef Council will be hosting a fitness competition during the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on February 21st from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

The new "Beef Strong" event features competitors pushing, pulling, lifting and hustling their way through a sprint-style course designed to showcase the daily physical demands of farming and ranching. The competitors will work their way through a series of obstacles with the goal to complete the course in the shortest amount of time.

Each activity in the course represents actual jobs found on a farm or ranch. Competitors will simulate moving square hay bales, loading feed bags, setting up catch-pens and even carrying a calf. The competitors completing the tasks with the fastest times will receive beef bundles courtesy of Nebraska Star Beef.

"Farming and ranching can be a lot of physical work. It's important to fuel your body with nutrient-dense foods like beef so you can meet the demands of the job," said Mitch Rippe, director of nutrition and education at the Nebraska Beef Council. "Our Beef Strong event will highlight the hard work of famers and ranchers while giving us the opportunity to talk about the benefits of beef in an active lifestyle."

Contestants must have pre-registered for the competition, but the event is free and open to spectators. For more information visit http://www.nebeef.org

–Nebraska Beef Council