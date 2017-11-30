Pre-register for Cattlemen’s College by Jan. 5

Phoenix event provides first-class education and perspectives to improve cattle operations

Cattlemen gathering at the 2018 Cattlemen's College in Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 30 – 31 can save money by pre-registering for the event by Jan. 5. Along with an outstanding educational event, participants will have the opportunity to hear from the president of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., who will present the keynote address on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Cattlemen's College, sponsored by Zoetis, will be held at the start of the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Phoenix.

Arby's President Rob Lynch will speak about "Going BIG with Beef," to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cattlemen's College. During his speech, Lynch will offer participants an inside look at Arby's "We Have the Meats" marketing campaign, a program which he helped launch. During his tenure, he also managed the product innovation team that tests more than 1,000 potential menu items each year, giving him a first-hand understanding of the consumer landscape. That understanding is crucial for today's cattle producers, as the industry continues its quest to remain the protein of choice for consumers around the globe.

As CEO, Lynch oversees the Arby's brand that accounts for more than 3,300 owned and franchised restaurants worldwide. He oversees the brand's marketing, operations, development and digital innovations functions, and he also serves as president of the Arby's Franchise Association and chairman of the Arby's Foundation.

"This is an exciting opportunity for cattlemen to hear directly from a marketer who very proudly sells their products to consumers," said Josh White, NCBA executive director of producer education. "Hearing the perspective of someone who understands marketing trends, as well as the wants and pulse of consumers, will be valuable for those attending this milestone Cattlemen's College."

White says Lynch's comments will kick off an exciting event that features sessions with a wide and impressive collection of the beef industry's most talented and knowledgeable people. Cattlemen's College provides a stimulating atmosphere for cattlemen and women to learn ways of generating higher returns for their cattle operations. The thought-provoking sessions also spark discussions that lead to innovation and advancement in what has become a rapidly changing industry.

Among the topics on the schedule for the 2018 event are genetic technologies, calf management, beef cattle production, engaging with federal agencies, antibiotics, live cattle imports/exports, ID management, breeding, bull selection and infectious diseases. Participants can choose from five different curriculum tracks during the college.

The event kicks off with the new Producer's Choice sessions Tuesday, Jan. 30. For the first time, attendees will vote to determine which sessions will be offered for a "first look." Participants will select from one of four sessions: Capturing Maximum Value in Beef Cattle Production; The Straight Story: Antibiotic Alternatives and the Future of Treating Diseases; or Calf Management: Clostridial Disease ID, Prevention and Treatment. The "first look" sessions will also feature a cattle handling design demonstration for attendees who are looking to improve their operation. The evening will wrap-up with the Cattlemen's College reception, sponsored by Zoetis and Certified Angus Beef.

The following morning, participants will convene for additional education sessions, following Lynch's presentation. The event wraps up with a plated lunch, where moderators will share highlights from each of the day's sessions.

"Everyone who comes to Cattlemen's College goes away with something new that will help them improve their farm or ranch," says White. "It's the advantage they need to stay ahead of the curve in this constantly changing industry."

To help share the information provided during Cattlemen's College, presentations will also be available online following the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Those registered for the event will be able to access the videos by visiting http://www.ncba.org.

Participants are encouraged to take advantage of early-bird registration prices. Pre-registration for the 2018 Cattlemen's College event in Phoenix, ends Jan. 5. College students are eligible for additional registration discounts. For more information, or to register for the event, visit http://convention.beefusa.org/

–NCBA