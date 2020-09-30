Cattlemen’s Congress: Jan. 2-17

CWe would like to announce the inaugural Cattlemen’s Congress that will be held on January 2-17, 2021 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The Cattlemen’s Congress will provide an opportunity to showcase genetics, provide marketing opportunities and access to the latest industry products and services and educational opportunities for cattle breeders and industry enthusiasts.

The Cattlemen’s Congress will showcase the following events and featured highlights outlined below:

• Open and Junior Breeding Cattle Shows

• Supreme Overall Open Bull and Female

• Supreme Overall Junior Breeding Heifer

• Pens of 3 and 5 Bulls and Heifers

• Junior Market Steers

• Open Prospect Steers and Heifers

• Herd Sire Displays

• Collegiate Junior and Senior Judging Contests

• Ample vendor space to feature the industry’s latest products and services

Located near the historic Oklahoma National Stockyards, the OKC Fairgrounds has over 900,000 sq. ft. of barn space with the ability to house over 2,500 head of cattle at a time with both tie spaces and pens as well as display areas for the Herd Sire Display.

There are five show rings within the barn complex to hold shows and sales with the opportunity to feature association and non-association sponsored breed sales with live and/or video lots. The sale arenas are large enough to accommodate in-person bidders

in a socially-distanced seating arrangement. The Oklahoma City area also has other venue alternatives for breed association functions, as well as a broad selection of hotels and restaurants.

We are looking forward to offering the Cattlemen’s Congress – the premier cattlemen’s event to kick off 2021.

Cattlemen’s Congress

21 Land Rush

Oklahoma City, OK 73107

cattlecongress@outlook.com

–Cattlemen’s Congress