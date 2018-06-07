Cattlewomen to host 2nd ‘Urban Meets Rural’ tour on June 23

The Fallon Creek Cattlewomen of the Ismay, Montana, area invite their urban friends and neighbors to an afternoon in the country full of ranch tours, activities and a beef barbecue on Saturday, June 23.

Hosted on the Griffin Ranch 40 miles east of Miles City, the activities will start at 2 p.m. with wagon tours to learn about the cattle and farming operations of the Griffin family. Following the tour will be games and activities for the entire family. Wrapping up the day is a steak fry and full-course meal.

The entire "Urban Meets Rural" tour is offered free of charge to those interested in learning more about how ranchers raise healthy, sustainable beef and care for the land. Registration and additional details are available through Eventbrite.com by searching for "Urban Meets Rural." Allow approximately an hour travel time to the ranch from Miles City. Route includes 31 miles of paved highway, and nine miles of gravel county road. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled.

Attendees are asked to register by June 20. For more information call or text Pam Griffin at 406.951.1006, or email her at pamelargriffin@gmail.com.

–Fallon Creek Cattlewomen.