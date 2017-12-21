CBB names Scott Stuart as CEO

"The beef industry is very complex," notes Brett Morris, CBB chairman from Ninnekah, Oklahoma. "Scott has the background and understanding to bring all those pieces together to help producers meet their goal of promoting beef and getting the most value from their checkoff dollar".

"The outstanding work he has done with National Livestock Producers Association (NLPA) illustrates the type of CEO we were looking for to fulfill the expectations we had.

"Scott is a visionary with a strong ability to be very productive. He is thorough and productive, with an immense amount of enthusiasm for this industry. I am most excited about his cowboy background. He will resonate with farmers and ranchers from all over the country, helping them to better understand the benefits of their beef checkoff investments," Morris added.

Stuart has an extensive background in the livestock industry, including board management and as a contractor to the beef board. He currently serves as the President and CEO of the National Livestock Producers Association (NLPA), which comprises several regional livestock marketing cooperatives marketing over 2.5 million cattle annually. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Agriculture Business and completed a law degree at the University of Wyoming.

In accepting the position, Stuart said, "My goal is ensuring the administration of the beef checkoff continues to be above reproach, as the producer's dollar must be invested within all guidelines and to the greatest benefit to the industry. In addition, it is my goal to work hard to assist leadership and contractors in achieving the goals of the beef industry's Long Range Plan."

"Scott has taken our organization to places it would never have gone without his leadership," says Gary Smith, current chairman of NLPA. "I am sure he can, and will, do the same for Cattlemen's Beef Board. The thing that comforts me is knowing Scott will still be working on the side of livestock producers, helping to promote the industry and making it better. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity," Smith added.

CBB's former CEO, Polly Ruhland, served as CEO for six years before accepting a similar position at the United Soybean Board in November. CBB's Chief Financial Officer, Katherine Ayers, has been acting CEO during this transition.

–Cattlemen's Beef Board