CBH CO-OP launches nonprofit foundation to support youth and rural communities

Sturgis, SD – 4/16/2025 – CBH CO-OP is proud to announce the formation of the CBH CO-OP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth in agriculture, fostering rural vitality, and strengthening communities across Wyoming and South Dakota. The Foundation reflects CBH CO-OP’s longstanding commitment to giving back and investing in the future of the regions it serves.

In just its first few months, the CBH CO-OP Foundation has already awarded nearly $10,000 in high school scholarships and community grants, directly supporting the mission to uplift the next generation and invest in the wellbeing of rural communities.

The CBH CO-OP Foundation will focus on programs and initiatives that empower the next generation of agricultural leaders, enhance rural development, and provide meaningful resources to its members and communities.

“The launch of the CBH CO-OP Foundation marks an exciting chapter for our co-op and the communities we serve,” said Todd Reif, CEO of CBH CO-OP. “By supporting youth in agriculture and rural development, we are building a brighter, more sustainable future for all.”

The Foundation’s inaugural board members are:

Angie Brosnan

Philip Habeck

Cliff Jenson

Each brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to advancing the Foundation’s mission.

Leading the CBH CO-OP Foundation is Mike Galloway, who will serve as Executive Director. Galloway brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, and community engagement to the role, ensuring the Foundation’s vision is realized through impactful programs and strategic partnerships.

“I am honored to serve as the Executive Director of the CBH CO-OP Foundation,” said Galloway. “This initiative aligns with my passion for supporting our members and the agricultural community. Together, we can create opportunities that will make a lasting impact.”

The CBH CO-OP Foundation will announce upcoming initiatives and grant opportunities throughout 2025.

For more information, please visit http://www.cbhcoopfoundation.org or contact Mike Galloway at 307-299-4031.

Founded in 1958, CBH CO-OP is a member-owned cooperative serving Northeast Wyoming and South Dakota. CBH CO-OP offers a range of services, including propane, refined fuels, feed, retail products, and more, while prioritizing the needs of its members and communities.

–CBH Cooperative