CDA Future Laboratory Site Breaks Ground

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A shovel of soil has officially kicked off the final phase of office consolidation for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The project will move CDA's Inspection and Consumer Services division to Broomfield, where the main office is located, and will include three laboratories including metrology, animal health, and biochemistry. The new facility will replace the almost 50-year-old facility located in Denver.

"This office consolidation will create a more efficient and effective work environment for our staff while creating a "one-stop" shop for our agricultural customers. It's exciting to know that, in just over a year, our new laboratories will be up and running to continue providing the consumer protection efforts that affect every person in Colorado," said Commissioner of Agriculture, Don Brown.

The project includes 6,000 square foot of renovation to the existing building at 305 Interlocken Parkway in Broomfield and construction of a new 27,000 square foot facility next door. Unique components include humidity and vibration controls in addition to a variety of specialty equipment in the biochemistry labs. The project is slated for completion in early 2019 and will be pursuing LEED Certification.

The primary goals of the Division of Inspection and Consumer Services (ICS) are consumer protection, promotion of equity in the marketplace, and animal and human health safety. Programs include providing economic protection to agricultural producers and ensuring that Colorado consumers receive products that are safe, properly labeled, and sold in an honest manner. ICS also regulates pet care facilities, animal feed, fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, compost, farm products dealers, commodity handlers/grain warehouses, scales and other measuring devices, pricing and package weight accuracy, eggs, home food service plan operators, custom meat plants and wild game processors. ICS has two laboratories: the Metrology Laboratory and the Biochemistry Laboratory. The Rocky Mountain Regional Animal Health Laboratory will also be located in the new building.

The project is being managed with JE Dunn Construction, a commercial general contractor, Iron Horse Architects (Architect and Lab Planner) and Wember (Owner's Rep).

–Colorado Department of Agriculture