Cease and Desist: SEC gives Texas-based meat company a red light, North Dakota man instructed to stop selling company’s securities

State and federal securities agencies have issued orders to a meat company to halt operations, alleging, among other things that the business was operating as a Ponzi scheme.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Dec. 18, 2023, that it obtained a temporary restraining order, an asset freeze, the appointment of a receiver, and other emergency relief to halt an ongoing alleged Ponzi scheme being perpetrated by Agridime LLC, a Fort Worth, Texas company claiming to specialize in meat sales, distribution, and animal supply chain management, and its owners, Josh Link of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jed Wood of Fort Worth, according to a SEC news release.

A Jan. 9, 2023, hearing is scheduled to to address the SEC’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

It appears that Agridime purchased feeder cattle from across the United States. Feeder cattle may have been placed in designated feedlots in Kansas, Oklahoma and perhaps other states. In some instances cattle producers may have sent cattle to Agridime to be fed, but utilized a retained ownership option where the cattle owner maintained possession of the cattle until the animals were slaughter-ready, at which time Agridime would purchase the cattle.

Cattle producers affected

The North Dakota brand inspection department has been contacted by concerned producers whose cattle are on feed with Agridime, and others who recently sold cattle to Agridime but have not received payment, said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the organization that oversees the state brand inspection program.

North Dakota inspectors are working to help producers to hopefully ensure the rightful owners are paid or can reclaim their animals, said Ellingson. Brand papers or other proof of ownership are important, she said, and she encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact the brand office at (701) 223-2522.

A U.S. District Court order states that Agridime’s assets have been frozen.

Government agencies getting involved

The SEC’s complaint, which was unsealed on December 13, 2023, alleges that the Defendants have raised at least $191 million from more than 2,100 investors in at least 15 states by offering and selling investments related to the supposed purchase and sale of cattle. However, as alleged in the complaint, the Defendants did not purchase nearly enough cattle or generate sufficient revenues from cattle operations to deliver the promised returns. Instead, the complaint alleges that, since December 2022, the Defendants have used at least $58 million of new investor funds to make Ponzi payments to prior investors and more than $11 million to pay undisclosed sales commissions to Wood, Link, Link’s wife, and other Agridime sales representatives.

The North Dakota Securities Commission, on Dec. 15, 2023, issued a cease and desist order upon Taylor Orris Bang, a Killdeer, North Dakota man who apparently sold Agridime securities (investment opportunities) and also brokered cattle deals for the company. The order instructed him to cease and desist from the cattle investment contracts and/or securities until the contracts and/or securities become registered with the North Dakota securities department.

In May of 2023, this same agency had issued Agridime a cease and desist order instructing Joshua Link and Agridime LLC to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities, acting as an unregistered broker-dealer, issuer-dealer or agent, and engaging in fraudulent practices in connection with the offer and sale of securities. Bang’s name was not mentioned in the May cease and desist order from North Dakota.

The Arizona Corporation Commission said that even after a temporary cease and desist order issued in April of 2023, Agridime, LLC and its owners—Jed Wood of Texas, Joshua Link and spouse Tia of Gilbert, Arizona— have allegedly continued to sell more than a million dollars in unlawful cattle investment/commodity investment contracts to Arizona investors.

As a result of Agridime, LLC and its owners ignoring the Arizona Commission’s order, the Commission has filed a civil complaint for contempt in Maricopa County Superior Court.

In its seven-count complaint, the Commission is also seeking an injunction to restrain the defendants and their associates from continuing to sell the investments within or from Arizona, along with civil penalties and restitution for investors. The Commission is accusing the Agridime defendants of issuing false statements and omitting material information, including the failure to tell investors that their investment dollars would be used to pay earlier investors, according to a news release from that agency.

Who is Agridime?

Court documentation references Jed Wood, Ft. Worth, Josh Link and his wife Tia Link, Gilbert, Arizona as owners in the meat distribution company.

Under “what we do” on the Agridime website, are three tiles: Meat distribution, cattle backgrounding and cattle finishing. The website lists a Ft. Worth, Texas address for the company.

Local newspaper stories such as one from The Hutchinson News in March of 2023, indicate that Josh’s brother Jason Link also “runs” Agridime.

The website touts meat “raised by American farmers.” Both grassfed beef and grain-finished beef are available for purchase.

The website lists locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota that apparently sell or serve Agridime products.

In addition, to purchasing and feeding cattle, Agridime apparently sold investment opportunities, in some cases guaranteeing high rates of return. The SEC alleges that the defendants told investors that Agridime would use their funds to acquire, feed, and raise cattle on its network of ranches and that investors would receive 15-32 percent returns while helping provide “fellow Americans with the highest quality farm fresh beef available.”

Tom Murphy, a Killdeer area rancher said he has bought several Agridime investment contracts through Bang.

Murphy said he bought a one-year investment contract in 2020, which was paid in full with a 20 percent return. He bought a nine-month investment contract in 2021, which was paid in full with a 25 percent return.

He said Bang contacted him in August to offer him a nine-month investment contract with a guaranteed 30 percent rate of return.

He said the rate of return on the contracts he purchased over the years were not based upon the size of the investment.

Murphy has not heard from any government agency, but he said he has spoken to Bang, who told him the company has a significant amount of frozen meat on hand as well as cattle in feedlots. “As far as he knows, everything is ok,” said Murphy.

Murphy, a neighbor who he has known Bang “since they were kids” has never sold cattle to Agridime. He has bought Agridime beef and also eaten it in local restaurants. The beef was “very high quality at a very reasonable price,” he said.

Federal order

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, in its 17- page complaint, states that Agridime and its owners (Link and Wood) shall stop business practices of Agridime and “disgorge and all ill- gotten gains.”

Each of those two have allegedly made at least $1.3 million in commission over the past approximately one year.

The federal order says that from Dec. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, Agridime used at least $58 million in investor funds to make payments to previous investors, hence the SEC alleges this was a Ponzi scheme.

As of Sept. 5, 2023, the SEC says that Agridime held contracts requiring them to pay more than $123 million in principal plus approximately $24 million in guaranteed “profits,” with less than $1.5 million in operating revenues.

North Dakota’s order

Mike Daley with the North Dakota Securities Department explained that his agency is the regulatory agency that handles the offer and sale of securities. Becoming registered to sell securities is “a very complicated process” he said. In some cases, those who sell securities can be exempted from the registration requirement, but the individual would probably need to forego compensation, among other things. He said that through subpoena records, his office has determined that Bang has earned just over $6 million in commission without being a registered securities dealer.

The North Dakota Securities Department ordered that Bang “disgorge” all unlawfully obtained commissions received from Agridime.

Also the department ordered that Bang is jointly and severally liable for reimbursement to the investors for which he acted as an agent and received commission.

As of Thursday, Dec. 21, the order hadn’t been served to Bang because the department didn’t know if Bang was in the state.

Daley said his department ordered Agridime, in May of 2023, to stop selling contracts. “Since then we have learned that additional contracts were offered and sold in North Dakota which could be a violation of that May order,” he said.

Daley explained that his department’s order doesn’t affect any live cattle owned or managed by Agridime.

The Packers and Stockyards Administration said it doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations. North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring, on Dec. 15, issued a public statement: “Agridime was licensed in North Dakota,” Goehring said. “Their renewal was pending based on issues with bonding. The actions taken by the SEC will support our denial of their license and we will issue a cease-and-desist order, effective today, to prevent further purchase of livestock.”

Livestock licenses need to be renewed by July 1 of every year in North Dakota, according to Goerhring’s public statement.

A central North Dakota cattle producer who asked not to be named said he sold steer calves to Agridime via Bang, in the early spring of 2021, 2022 and 2023. He retained ownership on the first two groups, selling them to Agridime when they were slaughter-ready. In 2023, he chose to sell the calves off the place because of the market situation.

The producer said he was always paid in a timely manner, and that Agridime always offered a fair price compared to going market value.

“They were good to work with. It was a good program,” he said.

“They always gave me a premium, not excessive, but a premium for my high-quality black Angus steers,” he said. He has marketed other cattle through Bang, who apparently buys cattle for a variety of entities in addition to Agridime. “He (Bang) was always really good to work with. When he said ‘this is the deal’ it was the deal. You never had to worry about it,” said the producer.

The rancher didn’t buy any securities from Agridime. He has eaten some Agridime meat, which was very high quality, he said.

Neither Agridime, nor Josh Wood, nor Taylor Bang has responded to requests for interviews.