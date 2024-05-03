Celebrating Mothers in the Circle of Life: Piecing Traditions in Quilts and Family

439991683_422331947414977_7859617942609621257_n-2

Colors. Prayer. Traditions.

All are pieced into Noelle Benson’s star quilts. The native Dakotan and member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, her craft was encouraged by her older sister, Lisa, and inspired by their mother, Tottie Lennerville, and grandmother, Eva Strongheart. Now she’s passing the skills on to her nieces and others, and inspiring another generation in her turn.

Benson has pieced a variety of patterns in over 30 years of quilting, but keeps coming back to the traditional Native American star quilt, which she says has given her a connection to her heritage. She ranches with her husband and family near Lemmon, South Dakota, and is equally capable of running a branding iron as running her sewing machine.

She explained that the star quilt was born of the buffalo hide.

“Traditionally, a buffalo hide was given as a gift at landmark life events, such as birth or death, a wedding, or the ceremonial transition to adulthood,” Noelle said. “After the buffalo were all but killed off, star quilts took that place.”

A tragic horse accident took the life of her father, Ted Strongheart, when she was just two years old. Her mother was widowed with six young children.

“We don’t have a lot of family information,” Noelle said. “Making star quilts is one thing I have been able to hang on to that makes me feel connected to my father and my family heritage.”

Her grandmother, Eva Strongheart, made star quilts. Although they weren’t able to visit often, Noelle recalls that every time they stopped to see her grandmother, Eva was sewing.

“I feel connected to her when I sew,” Noelle said. “I grew up not knowing traditional Lakota cultural practices. Prejudices still exist; it was accepted when I was a child, and that is sad.”

“Grandma Strongheart was very welcoming, she and her daughter, my sister in law, were known for their hospitality,” Noelle’s mother Tottie said. “Eva quilted by hand and used a treadle sewing machine. My mother also was an excellent seamstress, making most of the clothes we wore. I remember as a girl, she was always sewing.”

Tottie, too, sewed quilts, and did needlework and embroidery.

“Everything that mom did, from making nutritious meals, to praying with us, to expressing herself creatively through painting, crewel or making quilts, has been long lasting in us, her children, and in our kids and grandkids,” Noelle said. “I just thought it was natural to always be creating something. I have seen my mom do hard things in life, whether as simple as a bike ride or as complicated as grief. Through it all she has always been so creative.”

Tottie has been a lifelong source of inspiration for all of her nine children, and she says they each amaze her with their unique abilities. They all grew up horseback and helping with ranch work.

“They learned to work with cattle and horses right off the bat,” she said. “The girls were all cowgirls, in the saddle and helping, and all the boys are horsemen.”

Quilting, beadwork, leatherwork, training cutting horses, photography, and sculpting are among the skills practiced by Tottie’s children and grandchildren.

“It seems as if there’s a gene there,” she said. “All of my children are creative. I’m very happy that Noelle and Lisa picked up the star quilt tradition.”

Tottie was able to see that even the simplest task involved in homemaking could be a creative expression.

“I baked a lot when the kids were growing up, and I loved baking bread. I felt that was a very creative task,” she said.

Lisa Schmidt also recalls her Grandma Strongheart’s treadle sewing machine, and delicious meals she prepared from the huge garden she grew. She recalls her mother’s handiwork, done in those rare spare moments, and still has the first quilt she made; embroidered cross stitch squares that her mother helped her sew together.

“Mom’s whole life revolved around feeding kids; she always had a huge garden and baked bread, but she was always quilting or embroidering or making something,” Lisa said.

“Stuart [Lisa’s husband] says that all of the gifts God gives us, whatever our passions are about, are about doing his work, whether that is marriage, children, ranching, or stewardship.”

As an older sister, Lisa played a big role in her younger siblings’ lives as they were growing up. Now she’s watching her grandchildren develop their own unique talents, and encouraging them to pursue their interests.

Lisa’s daughter, Tottie Hotchkiss, said that Noelle and other members of her family inspire her with their artwork, but also with their persistence in working at their creative abilities.

“It inspires me personally as a wife and mother to keep striving to be better at everything I do,” she said. “When you keep working at anything to build a skill, you can use that in all aspects of your life.”

As a busy mom of five growing boys and a ranch wife herself, she doesn’t feel like she has much time for pursuing her artistic side. Seeing her mother, aunts and uncles’ creative work keeps her inspired to pick up her camera or sketch book, even if she doesn’t have much time.

“They inspire me to do the things that help me balance my creative side and my family, home and work life,” Tottie said.

Lisa said that Noelle has taken quilt making beyond a hobby to making quilts to sell and taking special orders for star quilts. Each quilt she makes is unique, and many are created for special events such as weddings, graduations or anniversaries.

The prairie is a constant source of inspiration for Noelle. The dusty green of sagebrush, the tan of sandstone or gray of gumbo, the brilliant gold of cottonwood and ash leaves in the fall, the red of rosehips, the pastel blush of a blooming prickly pear, and the greens of buffalo grass and wheatgrass all stimulate her creativity.

“I am always looking at the colors,” she said. “I look at the prairie through the changing seasons and as different colors jump out at me, I’ll think, ‘Oh! There’s a star quilt!'”

Noelle taught star quilt classes in Bullhead, South Dakota, for a few years prior to the Covid pandemic.

“My quilting classes had both Caucasian and Native American participants, women who already live in the same community and interact with each other,” she said.

She felt that coming together to make quilts was an opportunity to tear down some old walls and build new relationships between women of different cultures.

Prayer is also an integral part of quilt making for Noelle.

“I always pray for the person who will receive the quilt I’m making,” she said. “It helps my creative process and, for me, is part of how I express my love and care for the person it is for.”

Noelle is also passing the star quilt tradition on to another generation in her family.

“Lisa and I were the only ones in my generation to make star quilts,” she said. “My niece, Nicole Strongheart has taken one of my classes, and my niece, Sarah, just graduated from high school and she has asked me to teach her.”

She’s looking forward to some family time spent sewing together, with several generations in one room.

“We’ll get together where my mom can join us, so it will be really special,” she said. “Sewing definitely should be celebrated in families and as a group.”