Celebrating National Ag Day, Week

Today is National Ag Day, a part of National Ag Week March 21-27, 2021.

“Our farmers and ranchers produce a wide array of products, used here and around the world,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “We want them to know that North Dakota appreciates all they do.”

This year marks the 48th anniversary of National Ag Day. It is a good reminder of the impact agriculture has in North Dakota.

• Agriculture generates nearly $8 billion in cash receipts in North Dakota, which translates into $30 billion of economic activity in the state.

• Over 39 million acres of land in North Dakota are owned, operated or managed by farmers and ranchers.

• North Dakota is home to 26,000 farms with an average size of 1,512 acres.

• Production agriculture and agriculture-related industries support almost 25 percent of the workforce in North Dakota.

• North Dakota is No. 1 in the production of nine different commodities and produces over 50 different commodities.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

• Understand how food and fiber products are produced.

• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.

• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.

• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.