Centennial Angus/Turtle Creek Angus Bull and Heifer Sale

Auctioneer: Tanner Hewitt

Averages:

48 Yearling bulls – $4,524

Top 10 bulls – $6,025

39 bred heifers – $2,067

High selling bull sold for $8,250 to VanDyke Angus of Manhattan, Montana, Hartman Angus from Grand Island, Nebraska and Big West Cattle Co., of Riverton, Wyoming. He was the top bull in a popular sire group sired by VDAR Winston 2165. Another exceptional Winston Son was the second high seller at $6,250 going to Kinsfater Angus from Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Volume bull buyers were Brad and Channing Austin from White Owl, South Dakota, taking five heard for a $5,350 average and Dave Moline of Aladdin, Wyoming, also buying five bulls.

The high selling bred heifer sold to Big West Cattle Co., for $2,400 with another heifer to Rounds Angus from Fairpoint, South Dakota, for $2,300

Jeff Kolb from Prairie City won the drawing for the registered heifer calf.

It was a beautiful day. The sellers enjoyed the great group of people and a good sale. They appreciate all the customers for spending the day with them.