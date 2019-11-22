Central Dakota Ag Day Set for Dec. 5

Wheat quality production issues will be one of the topics covered during this year's Central Dakota Ag Day. Photo courtesy NDSU



Workshop topics will include an update on Palmer amaranth and wheat quality production issues.

Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about the latest farm bill, crop marketing and feeding poor-quality wheat and corn to livestock, as well as other agricultural issues, at North Dakota State University Extension’s Central Dakota Ag Day.

It is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. Kevin Wolsky from Central Ag Alliance will open the workshop with a presentation titled “Can We All Get Along? The Power of Farmers Group Purchasing.” Several half-hour break-out sessions also are scheduled for the morning and afternoon.

The workshop will end with a panel discussion. The panelists will be speakers from the breakout sessions. The workshop will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided and is being sponsored by the North Dakota Soybean Council and North Dakota Corn Council.

The breakout session topics and presenters are:

Market facilitation program/farm bill – Bryon Parman, NDSU assistant profession/Extension agricultural finance specialist

Soybean production research and recommendations update – Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist

Advantages of zone soil mapping and testing – Dave Franzen, NDSU professor/Extension soil science specialist

Palmer amaranth – Joe Ikley, NDSU assistant professor/Extension weed specialist

Crop marketing outlook for corn, wheat and soybeans – Frayne Olson, NDSU associate professor/Extension crops economist

Intercropping cash crops – Mike Ostlie, NDSU agronomist, CREC

Foliage-feeding caterpillars on soybeans – Jan Knodel, NDSU professor/Extension entomologist

Land cash rent – Parman

Comparing crop budgets – Joel Lemer, Farm Business Management program instructor

Wheat quality production issues – Andrew Friskop, NDSU assistant professor/Extension plant pathologist

Prevent plant and crop insurance – Jason Rohr and Chris Tofsrud, AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Feeding poor-quality wheat and light corn – Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist, CREC

CREC beef research update – Bryan Neville, NDSU animal scientist, CREC

Forage and winter cereal options for hay production and cover crops – Kevin Sedivec, NDSU professor/Extension rangeland management specialist

Selling meat off the farm – Cody Kreft, North Dakota Department of Agriculture

Using floors to protect profitability in livestock – Jason Frey, Hurley & Associates

Optimizing the value of the beef carcass with underutilized cuts – Rob Maddock, associate professor, NDSU Animal Sciences Department

Central Dakota Ag Day is sponsored and organized by Extension agents in Foster, Eddy, Wells, Sheridan and Stutsman counties and staff at the CREC.

For more information, contact Alicia Harstad at the NDSU Extension office in Stutsman County at 701-252-9030 or alicia.harstad@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension