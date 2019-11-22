Central Dakota Ag Day Set for Dec. 5
Workshop topics will include an update on Palmer amaranth and wheat quality production issues.
Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about the latest farm bill, crop marketing and feeding poor-quality wheat and corn to livestock, as well as other agricultural issues, at North Dakota State University Extension’s Central Dakota Ag Day.
It is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts. Kevin Wolsky from Central Ag Alliance will open the workshop with a presentation titled “Can We All Get Along? The Power of Farmers Group Purchasing.” Several half-hour break-out sessions also are scheduled for the morning and afternoon.
The workshop will end with a panel discussion. The panelists will be speakers from the breakout sessions. The workshop will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided and is being sponsored by the North Dakota Soybean Council and North Dakota Corn Council.
The breakout session topics and presenters are:
Market facilitation program/farm bill – Bryon Parman, NDSU assistant profession/Extension agricultural finance specialist
Soybean production research and recommendations update – Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist
Advantages of zone soil mapping and testing – Dave Franzen, NDSU professor/Extension soil science specialist
Palmer amaranth – Joe Ikley, NDSU assistant professor/Extension weed specialist
Crop marketing outlook for corn, wheat and soybeans – Frayne Olson, NDSU associate professor/Extension crops economist
Intercropping cash crops – Mike Ostlie, NDSU agronomist, CREC
Foliage-feeding caterpillars on soybeans – Jan Knodel, NDSU professor/Extension entomologist
Land cash rent – Parman
Comparing crop budgets – Joel Lemer, Farm Business Management program instructor
Wheat quality production issues – Andrew Friskop, NDSU assistant professor/Extension plant pathologist
Prevent plant and crop insurance – Jason Rohr and Chris Tofsrud, AgCountry Farm Credit Services
Feeding poor-quality wheat and light corn – Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist, CREC
CREC beef research update – Bryan Neville, NDSU animal scientist, CREC
Forage and winter cereal options for hay production and cover crops – Kevin Sedivec, NDSU professor/Extension rangeland management specialist
Selling meat off the farm – Cody Kreft, North Dakota Department of Agriculture
Using floors to protect profitability in livestock – Jason Frey, Hurley & Associates
Optimizing the value of the beef carcass with underutilized cuts – Rob Maddock, associate professor, NDSU Animal Sciences Department
Central Dakota Ag Day is sponsored and organized by Extension agents in Foster, Eddy, Wells, Sheridan and Stutsman counties and staff at the CREC.
For more information, contact Alicia Harstad at the NDSU Extension office in Stutsman County at 701-252-9030 or alicia.harstad@ndsu.edu.
–NDSU Extension