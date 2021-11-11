Central Plains Dairy Foundation Awards Scholarship to North Dakota State University Student

PIERRE, S.D. – The Central Plains Dairy Foundation has selected the winner of the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship.

Established in 2019 by Tracey and Brian Erickson, the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship honors Lon and Kathy for their dedication to growing the dairy industry. The 2022 winner is Maggie Cronk, a student at North Dakota State University. Maggie is a top student studying Animal Science (Pre-Vet) and involved in several extracurricular activities, including working at the NDSU dairy unit and serving as Treasurer on the NDSU Bison Dairy Club.

Maggie was described as a student with limitless potential, an impressive role model, a wonderful communicator, and a stellar academician who carries herself in a confident and professional manner. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm and describes her dream job as a large animal veterinarian focused on cattle. This drive to have an impact is not only shown through her words, but through action and experience. Maggie will serve as a leader in the agricultural industry and we’re excited to watch her journey.

“The future of agriculture and our dairy industry lies in the hands of our young leaders,” says Chris Maxwell, Executive Director of the Central Plains Dairy Foundation. “We are very grateful to the Ericksons for providing this wonderful opportunity to Maggie and supporting her in the pursuit of creating a strong future for our industry.”

For additional information about the Central Plains Dairy Foundation visit us at centralplainsdairyfoundation.org or contact us at 605.412.8403 or foundation@centralplainsdairyexpo.com .

The Central Plains Dairy Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 organization committed to investing in proactive programming to support the dairy industry along the I-29 corridor in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

–Central Plains Dairy Foundation