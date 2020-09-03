Central States Fair Boehringer-Ingelheim Pen of 3 Show | TSLN.com
Central States Fair Boehringer-Ingelheim Pen of 3 Show

News News |

Aug. 26, 2020, Rapid City, SD

Total of 20 pens

Overall Grand Champion: Heifer Calves from Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD

Champion Heifer Calves: Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD

Champion Steers calves: Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD

Champion Bred Heifers: Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD

Champion Bull Calves: Amdahl Angus & Herefords, Rapid City, SD

Sponsors: Boehringer-Ingelheim, Tri-State Livestock News: WW Livestock Systems, Hubbard Feeds, Farm Credit Services of America

Judges, Bob Mills, Gordon, NE, Jessica Kammerer, Rapid City, SD, Kelly Erickson, Kadoka, SD, Photos by Codi Mills.

–Central States Fair

