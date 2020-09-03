Central States Fair Boehringer-Ingelheim Pen of 3 Show
Aug. 26, 2020, Rapid City, SD
Total of 20 pens
Overall Grand Champion: Heifer Calves from Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD
Champion Heifer Calves: Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD
Champion Steers calves: Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD
Champion Bred Heifers: Senn Red Angus, Opal, SD
Champion Bull Calves: Amdahl Angus & Herefords, Rapid City, SD
Sponsors: Boehringer-Ingelheim, Tri-State Livestock News: WW Livestock Systems, Hubbard Feeds, Farm Credit Services of America
Judges, Bob Mills, Gordon, NE, Jessica Kammerer, Rapid City, SD, Kelly Erickson, Kadoka, SD, Photos by Codi Mills.
–Central States Fair
