Central States Fair Confirms Grandstand Entertainment

Rapid City, SD—Plans for the 75th Annual Central States Fair continue to progress, with more than usual adjustments required along the way. Most notably, it is now confirmed that all previously scheduled concerts have been postponed with plans in place to reschedule for 2021.

The grandstand concerts will feature nationally recognized tribute bands paired with regional favorites, and provide a great musical experienced. “We are fortunate to have so much talent in our region and are grateful to be able to feature them on stage”, says Jeffries. “It may not be fair-as-usual, but for those that choose to attend we guarantee they will have a great time!”

Supercross Races and the Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby will again open the fair Friday and Saturday night. Tuesday, August 25th will introduce Octane Addictions, a motorcycle freestyle show featuring some of the best motorcycle jumpers in the nation; and will include nearly 100 backflips in a single show.

Sunday will feature ZZ-3, the baddest ZZ Top tribute band in the land. Their faithful recreations of ZZ classics from every era of the band’s existence, convincing costumes and spot-on stage show set them apart from other tribute acts. Joining them will be Sean Curtis, and closing the night will be The Johnny Holm Band.

Monday night brings Long Run, a talented group of Colorado-based musicians dedicated to the faithful music of America’s most iconic band, The Eagles. The party will continue with Brandon Jones with his new release Black Hills Backroads, and closing the show will be Dirty Word featuring “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins. “This lineup of tribute bands and regional artists will bring the most hits from the 70’s, 80’s and today, both rock and country, to the stage” says Jeffries. “We’re Rockin’ the Arena”.

Rodeo takes over the Fairgrounds mid-week with PRCA Range Days Rodeo Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And the highlight of the week is Thursday, August 27th, with the return of the Xtreme Broncs Finals, featuring the top 24 bronc riders in the world.

Individual Tickets for all events are available now online or at the Fair office, with a $5 price increase once the fair opens.

The 75th Annual Central States Fair will take place Aug.21-30. Follow us on Facebook or online at CentralStatesFair.com for the most up-to-date schedule and ticket information

Friday, Aug 21 – Supercross Races

Saturday, Aug 22 – Mt. States Ford Demo Derby

Sunday, Aug 23 – Rockin’ the Arena

Monday, Aug 24 – Rockin’ the Arena

Tuesday, Aug 25 – Octane Addictions

Wednesday, Aug 26 – PRCA Range Days Rodeo

Thursday, Aug 27 – Xtreme Broncs Finals

Friday, Aug 28 – PRCA Range Days Rodeo

Saturday, Aug 29 – PRCA Range Days Rodeo

–Central States Fair