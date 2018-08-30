Central States Fair Pen of Three show

Central States Fair Pen of Three showAugust 30, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 30, 2018Winner of the Light Weight Heifer Calves--Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch, Hermosa, SD. Average weight 693. All photos by Maria TibbettsWinner of the Heavy Weight Heifer Calves, Champion Heifer Calves and overall Grand Champion, Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch, Hermosa, SD. Average weight: 75...Champion Light Weight Bulls--Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Piedmont, SD. Their average weight was 733.csfpenthree-tsln-090118-3Prev of imagesNextThe Commercial Pen of Three Heifer Show was Aug. 22, 2018. Classes were split between Continental and British, and included categories for heifer calves, steer calves, bull calves and bred heifers. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsR-CALF USA is not aligned with HSUSCheckoff has done nothing for mePending grain bin collapse prompts emergency in Philip, S.D.Meyer, Lopez end 43-year run with dispersal sale