Central States Fair Presents Miss Range Days Rodeo Queen Pageant

Rapid City, S.D.-The Central States Fair and Range Days Rodeo Committee announce the Miss Range Days Rodeo Queen contest is coming back and the deadline is fast approaching. We invite young woman to apply for this year’s competition, entries due August 5th, 2019.

The Miss Range Days Rodeo pageant will be held August 21, 2019 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD. Contestant guidelines include; must be between the ages of 18-25, attend school in South Dakota or be a resident of South Dakota, Wyoming, or Nebraska. It will be one of the first rodeo queen pageants at this level to offer a Scholarship for the winning title holder.

The Miss Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® pageant coordinator, Cecilia Steen of Scenic, SD has agreed to reform this pageant and help with it’s kickoff. If interested in more details or an application, please contact the Pageant Coordinator, Cecilia Steen at (605) 993-6751 or email daycoltd2@goldenwest.net.

The 74th Annual Central States Fair will be Aug., 16-25, 2019. The ten-day fair will include three nights of concerts, Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, Supercross Racing, PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals, PRCA Rodeo and Carnival American. Tickets and fair passes are on sale now at http://www.centralstatesfair.com, Family Fare locations, and the Central States Fair office. Hurry prices increase starting August 1st.

–Central States Fair