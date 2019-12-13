Central States Fair Receives WPRA Awards

Rapid City, SD, (Dec. 11, 2019) – The Central States Fair Range Days Rodeo was honored with two prestigious awards from the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association at this years’ convention in Las Vegas.

Medium Rodeo of the Year, defined as rodeos offering $5,000 to $9,999 in added purse money, was awarded to the Range Days Rodeo in recognition of their efforts to encourage, spotlight & appreciate the WPRA membership. The Range Days PRCA Rodeo has been a ground breaker by being the first to offer equal added money to women’s breakaway roping in the Badlands Circuit. This year they saw 74 roping entries and set a bar for other rodeos to follow.

The Justin Best Footing Award recognizes those rodeos thatput forth extra effort to ensure their rodeo had the safest, most consistent ground conditions throughout the entire rodeo. This, in turn, ensures a safe and level playing field for barrel racing contestants and their horses. Range Days Rodeo received second place honors for their ongoing efforts.

“These awards are especially significant because they are voted on by the contestants”, says Central States Fair Manager Ron Jeffries. “Our Range Days Rodeo Committee does a fantastic job putting the cowboy and cowgirl first and it’s great to see their efforts rewarded by their peers.”

The Range Days Rodeo takes place each August during the Central States Fair, and the committee is instrumental in putting on three nights of PRCA Rodeo and the all new Xtreme Bronc Finals.

Accompanied Photo: Accepting the awards are Clay Cross, Range Days Rodeo Chairman; Tif Robertson, Central States Fair Inc. Board Member; and Travis Bechen, Range Days Rodeo committee member.

–Central States Fair