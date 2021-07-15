Certified American Grown launches new website for flowers

Certified American Grown, the California-based domestic cut flower and foliage industry association, has launched a new website at http://www.americangrownflowers.org .

“Certified American Grown is actively working on several policy activities including seeking introduction of the American Grown Act and ensuring consumers and buyers have transparency in where the flowers they are purchasing are coming from through enforcement of country-of-origin labeling,” CAG CEO Camron King said in a news release.

July is the annual celebration of American Grown Flowers Month, historically recognized by Congress.

The website also contains information on the group’s Field to Vase dinners, which are beginning after being canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

–The Hagstrom Report