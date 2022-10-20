Certified Angus Beef accepting applications for its three summer communications internships.

Handed a camera, communications intern, Lauren Mosher captures a moment in a Kansas Flint Hills pasture.

AngusInternship

You’re handed a camera and told, “Just jump right in.” It’s a phrase heard on repeat as a Certified Angus Beef intern, while gaining experience with photo, video, journalism, public relations and social media.

In a fast paced and dynamic communications space, Certified Angus Beef seeks three students aspiring for opportunities beyond the classroom and through the beef supply chain. Essential for success before going to the workforce after college, the internship offers hands-on experience and effective communications skill building. “Certified Angus Beef does a great job of helping you understand what a career is like and I’ve been able to gain real-life experience,” says Kindle Catching, 2022 digital marketing intern. “I am going home with lots of knowledge and feeling inspired. They prepared me for life after college.”Three internship positions are available for college students majoring in agricultural communications, public relations, journalism, marketing or related areas.



The Producer Communications intern will engage farm and ranch audiences. This intern will write news releases, feature stories and create content for the brand’s rancher-facing social media accounts, website and email copy. Background knowledge and experience in agriculture is preferred.



The Communications intern will support business and consumer audiences. This intern will write news releases, feature stories and create visual content with photos and videos for the brand’s consumer-facing social media accounts, website, and seasonal campaign efforts.

The Public Relations intern will monitor brand mentions and emerging issues in trade and top-tier media, generate media pitches and pitching strategies, and support any events as they arise. The secondary focus will be to create content for the brand newsroom.The positions will be customized to match an intern’s interest in practicing multi-media storytelling and additional skills. Some assignments may include photography and video editing, generating pitch stories to media or traveling to off-site events at restaurants, grocery stores or ranches.

“You’re given opportunities to grow the skills you learned in the classroom and practice ones you haven’t yet had the chance to with this internship,” says Daniela Medina, 2022 public relations intern. “I would recommend this internship to anyone. You will feel like a valued team member from day one.”

Junior or senior college students are encouraged to apply by November 15, 2022.



Summer interns will be expected to work for 10-12 weeks from the brand’s office in Wooster, Ohio, for 40 hours per week between mid-May and mid-August. Applications require a cover letter, resume, and online portfolio of work samples in communications. Attendance at the 2022 Youth Beef Leaders seminar, hosted by the brand December 14-16, is required as part of orientation.



Jump in. Find more information about these internship opportunities and apply at CertifiedAngusBeef.com/recruiting .

–Certified Angus Beef