Certified Angus Beef awards future beef leaders $100,000

Certified Angus Beef awards 27 recipients with scholarships to pursue agricultural careers.

The next generation of beef leaders is already putting in the hard work—on ranches, in classrooms and in research labs. The Colvin Scholarship Fund recognizes and supports their dedication, awarding 27 students across the country a combined $100,000 this year to continue their pursuit of innovation, growth and leadership in the beef industry.

Each recipient is actively pursuing a career in production agriculture, industry research or other agricultural endeavors. With their aspirations for success in the beef business, they are continuing the legacy of Certified Angus Beef’s (CAB) co-founder and long-time executive director, Louis “Mick” Colvin.

Since 2002, 203 students have been recognized and awarded $733,500 in scholarships. These future leaders demonstrate the dedication, skill and vision that make them ambassadors for the brand.

“Seeing these students pursue their passions in agriculture is truly inspiring,” says Danielle Matter, CAB director of content strategy. “Each scholarship recipient is not only talented and driven but also represents the innovation, leadership and dedication that will shape the future of the beef industry. We’re proud to support their journey and excited to see the impact they’ll make for years to come.”

The top recipients in each category were awarded $7,500 with additional scholarships recognizing educational merit and community involvement for production agriculture, undergraduate and graduate students.

Bright Futures

Olivia Hadrick, this year’s production agriculture recipient, grew up watching and learning from her father on their Angus operation in South Dakota.

Being the sixth generation on her family’s ranch shaped her skills, passion and aspirations. Now an Animal Science major as a sophomore at South Dakota State University, Hadrick is combining her hands-on experience with new skills in genetics. Her goal is to utilize her opportunities within the industry, assist producers and develop cattle herds ranchers can feel proud of.

“The pride I feel at our ranch, stems not only from the hard work and dedication we invest each day, but also from the legacy of learning and innovation that we are building,” Hadrick says. “Each decision, each step forward, is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the future of our operation.”

Graduate winner, Lindsey Decker, is no stranger to the Colvin Scholarship Fund or CAB. This year marks a unique milestone as she becomes the first student to receive awards from all three categories. Now pursuing advanced studies in animal science, her research focuses on fresh beef quality and sustainability.

“My experience with Certified Angus Beef sparked my path in meat science,” Decker says. “Now my research helps producers, packers and consumers make high-quality beef in a sustainable, efficient way.”

Undergraduate winner, Lauren Wolter, a Kansas State University student and the 2024 Miss American Angus, has spent years representing the breed and the Certified Angus Beef ® brand at national events while competing in meat judging, participating in several other committees and teams. She hopes to share the story of beef with consumers in a way that is engaging and easy to understand.

“While I do not yet know if my career path will keep me in academia, take me to industry, or even back home to my family’s cattle operation, I am confident and committed to progressing the beef industry forward no matter what I do,” Wolter says.

Continued Support

The 2025 scholarships were made possible by funds raised at the 2024 CAB Annual Conference auction and golf outing. Top recipients in each category will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Annual Conference in Austin, Texas, providing opportunities to network with industry leaders and share their perspectives and goals.

Through continued support, the Colvin Scholarship Fund grows the influence of investing in young leaders, ensuring the next generation of professionals will strengthen and innovate within the beef industry.

For more information about the Colvin Scholarship Fund, visit https://certifiedangusbeef.com/en/colvin-scholarship .

The 2025 Production Agriculture Colvin Scholarship Winners 2025-Colvin-Scholarship-Winners-2

The 2025 recipients include:

Production Agriculture Awards:

$7,500 – Olivia Hadrick, South Dakota State University

$6,000 – Lance Jones, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

$5,000 – Creed Caldwell, Kansas State University

$4,000 – Blake Long, Oklahoma State University

$3,000 – Alan George, West Texas A&M University

$2,000 – Tegan Macy, University of Idaho

$2,000 – Adam Miller, Oklahoma State University

$2,000 – Mark Jenner, Chico State University

$2,000 – Samantha Feine, University of Wisconsin River Falls

Undergraduate Awards:

$7,500 – Lauren Wolter, Kansas State University

$6,000 – Jonwyn Ayres, Oklahoma State University

$5,000 – Madeline Unruh, Texas A&M University

$4,000 – Wade Sanders, Texas Tech University

$2,500 – Tucker Stagemeyer, Kansas State University

$2,000 – Taylor Colvin, Texas A&M University

$2,000 – Jacie Wolfinger, Oklahoma State University

$2,000 – Preston Dunn, Kansas State University

$2,000 – Megan Clark, Iowa State University

$2,000 – Mackenzie Malson, Kansas State University

Graduate Awards:

$7,500 – Lindsey Decker, Texas Tech University

$6,000 – Taylor McAtee, Kansas State University

$5,000 – MacKenzie Chapman, Texas A&M University

$4,000 – Ashley Hazlett, Colorado State University

$3,000 – Kadie Graves, Texas A&M University

$2,000 – Reese Wilson, Texas Tech University

$2,000 – Mikayla Dycus, University of Georgia

$2,000 – Shelley Curry, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

