CFTC to hold voluntary carbon markets event July 19

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam announced this week the second voluntary carbon markets convening will be held on July 19 at CFTC headquarters in Washington at 11:30 a.m.Members of the public may attend in person, listen by phone, or watch it online at CFTC’s websiteThe purpose of the meeting is to discuss:▪ Recent private sector initiatives for high quality carbon credits;

▪ Current trends and developments in the cash and derivatives markets for carbon credits;

▪ Public sector initiatives related to carbon markets; and

▪ Market participants’ perspectives on how the CFTC can promote integrity for high quality carbon credit derivatives.



“The voluntary carbon markets are at a critical point in their development and growth, and the CFTC has an important policy responsibility to promote product innovation, price discovery, and liquidity for high-quality carbon credits that are the underlying commodity for derivatives products listed on CFTC-registered exchanges,” said Behnam.Details about attendance may be found on the CFTC website