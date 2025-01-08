CGREC Plans Fire and Grazing Workshop February 25

The Central Grasslands Research Extension Center is planning a one-day workshop focusing on fire and grazing for conservation and livestock production February 25 in Jamestown.. The workshop will focus on research findings of prescribed fire and grazing on rangelands, and the impacts on the plant community, birds, pollinators, soil micro faunal, and livestock production. North Dakota State University has been studying patch burn grazing since 2017, grazing systems designed to promote heterogeneity since 2018, and virtual fencing to promote conservation since 2022. Presentations will include work done at Central Grasslands REC as well as other invited speakers conducting research to promote conservation of rangelands.

We plan to have a full agenda completed by January 13 with pre-registration forms and more details of the workshop available.

Thanks in advance and we look forward to seeing you at the event.

Kevin Sedivec, North Dakota State University

The Role of Fire and Grazing

for Conservation and Livestock:

Central Grasslands REC Research Update

Date: February 25th, 2025

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Baymont Hotel

507 25th St. Southwest

Jamestown, ND 58401