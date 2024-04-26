Chamberlain auction professional earns industry’s top designation

Chisum Peterson recently completed the National Auction Association’s prestigious three-year CAI program

Overland Park, KS, March 29, 2023 – Chamberlain, South Dakota auctioneer Chisum Peterson of Peterson Land & Auction LLC recently completed his training at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). Developed by the National Auction Association (NAA), the CAI program is the industry’s premier training program for auction professionals.

Peterson joins an exclusive group as there were approximately 640 current CAI designation holders in the world as of March 2024.

The three-year designation is an intensive, executive development program offering auction professionals instruction and coursework in business planning, operations, development, and structure.

The NAA conducts CAI every year in March at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. CAI candidates join auction professionals from across the world to learn from some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected industry leaders.

Since 2004, Peterson Land & Auction LLC has been a trusted and reliable partner for those seeking to buy or sell registered livestock, agricultural land, farm equipment, residential property, and personal property. They are dedicated to upholding the values of integrity and professionalism through market knowledge and personal attention to client needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that each transaction is conducted with utmost care and efficiency, fostering long-lasting relationships and mutual success with their valued clients. Through their expertise and genuine care, they strive to make the auction process a seamless and rewarding experience for all parties.

To learn more about Peterson, please call 605-234-4214, email chisum@petersonlandauction.com or visit http://www.petersonlandauction.com

For more information on CAI, contact the NAA at (913) 541-8084 or visit auctioneers.org .