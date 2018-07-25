Champions named at Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior National Show

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) Corn Fed Classic Junior National Gelbvieh and Balancer® show took pace on Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Brent Vieselmeyer, Amherst, Colorado, evaluated the 171 Balancer cattle, and Brad Bennett of Seward, Nebraska, evaluated the 88 Gelbvieh cattle and 20 steers.

The grand champion bred and owned Gelbvieh bull was LGNZ Mayweather 48E ET owned by Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey, South Dakota. This bull born March 28, 2017, is the son of GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z and first claimed the spring yearling bull division.

Colton Ivers, Austin, Minnesota, owned the reserve grand champion bred and owned Gelbvieh bull, IFG Ivers Hannibal F14. This JRI General Patton 213B97 ET son was born February 6, 2018, and first claimed the junior bull calf division.

The supreme grand champion Gelbvieh female was HIGH Ms Emma 9E100 ET, owned by Jacie Carroll, Raymore, Missouri. She is a September 13, 2017, born daughter of JRI Pop A Top 197T83 and first claimed grand champion Gelbvieh heifer and the senior heifer calf division.

BEA 7102E ET, owned by Casey Martin, Oregon, Illinois, claimed reserve grand champion Gelbvieh heifer. She is the March 18, 2017, daughter of BEA 301A and was out of the spring yearling heifer division.

Casey Martin also owned the grand champion bred and owned Gelbvieh heifer. SKYC BCFG-SKYS Eleanor 282E is the January 23, 2017 daughter of JRI Pistol Pete 214A44 and was out of the spring yearling division.

AMT 98E was named the reserve champion bred and owned Gelbvieh heifer. Owned by Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, North Carolina, and out of the senior heifer calf division, this September 1, 2017, heifer is a daughter of GHGF Shear Force 81A.

The grand champion Gelbvieh cow-calf pair and grand champion bred and owned Gelbvieh cow-calf pair was owned by Alyssa Beenken, Buckingham, Iowa. BFA Daphne 1D3 is a March 11, 2016, CCRO Carolina Exclusive 1230Y daughter.

Luke Rash, Macon, Missouri, owned the reserve grand champion Gelbvieh cow-calf pair. HIGH Michala 31D31 is sired by BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71 and was born March 5, 2016.

SKYC SKYS Encore 7086E, owned by Casey Martin, Oregon, Illinois, claimed grand champion bred and owned Balancer bull. He is the March 19, 2017, son of SKYM Foreman 2002Z and first claimed the spring yearling bull division.

The reserve champion bred and owned Balancer bull was LARA Grand Slam N020E ET, owned by Lara Rittenhouse, New Carlisle, Ohio. This September 18, 2017, son of S A V Brilliance 8077 came out of the senior bull calf division.

BCFG Butlers Ms Daisy 28D3 ET, owned by Aidan Raab, Markle, Indiana, claimed supreme grand champion Balancer female and grand champion Balancer heifer. This female is out of the senior female division and she is the September 26, 2016, daughter of AHL Flashback 446B.

Kyle Vehige, Billings, Missouri, owned the reserve grand champion Balancer heifer. KDV T Bar S Dutchess 121D is the November 21, 2016, daughter of Stevenson Weigh Up 41163 and came out of the senior female division. This female also claimed grand champion bred and owned Balancer heifer.

The reserve grand champion bred and owned Balancer heifer came out of the junior heifer calf division. GDV T Bar S Ciara 503F is a January 3, 2018, female is owned by Grace Vehige, Billings, Missouri, and is sired by R4RA Conquest 254.

The grand champion Balancer cow-calf pair was BDCL 14D2, owned by Alex Barwick, Orleans, Nebraska. This January 7, 2016, female is the daughter of VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021.

Sarah Carroll, Raymore, Missouri, owned the reserve grand champion Balancer cow-calf pair. GGGE 3G Cowgirl Dixie 6102D is the May 6, 2016, daughter of S S Hoover Dam B115.

BRAX Delilah D26 was named the grand champion bred and owned Balancer cow-calf pair. She is the February 12, 2016, daughter of BAG Mr. Quick Sand 135A owned by Braxton Murray, Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

The reserve grand champion bred and owned Balancer cow-calf pair was BROK Maleficent 401B, owned by Brooke Nowack, Bland, Missouri. She is the January 1, 2014, daughter of Connealy Final Product 7212.

The grand champion steer was BTO owned by Chisum Grund, Wallace, Kansas and weighed 1,265 pounds.

Reserve grand champion steer was Mr Outright 59E, was owned by Kale Taubenheim, Amherst, Nebraska and weighed 1,375 pounds. F

–American Gelbvieh Association