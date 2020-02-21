Champions Named at NWSS Junior Show

The Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer® Heifer Show at the National Western Stock Show was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. Judge Shane Bedwell, Holt, Missouri, evaluated the 14 Gelbvieh heifers and 42 Balancer heifers.

Grand champion Gelbvieh female was BCFG Butlers 134F owned by Clint Main, Seymour, Indiana. This heifer is the September 1, 2018 daughter of JKGF Reflex X4 ET and first claimed the senior heifer calf division.

CRAN Fiona F812 ET, owned by Casey Martin, Oregon, Illinois, won reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female. This heifer was sired by CIRS Overdrive 2207Z and was born March 15, 2018. She first won the junior yearling heifer division.

Grand champion Balancer female was TGV T Bar S Miss Tootsie 115F owned by Jaycie Forbes, De Smet, South Dakota. First claiming the senior heifer calf division, this heifer is sired by AHL Long Haul 5035C and was born December 2, 2018.

BCFG Butlers Fredia 133F, owned by Grace Steenbergen, Cheyenne, Wyoming, won reserve grand champion Balancer female. She is the May 7, 2018 daughter of BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z and was the champion in the summer yearling heifer division.

