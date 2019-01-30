Champions Named at NWSS Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer® Heifer Show

The Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer® Heifer Show at the National Western Stock Show was held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Judge Brad Bennett, Cooksville, Tennessee, evaluated the 11 Gelbvieh heifers and 39 Balancer heifers.

Grand champion Gelbvieh heifer was HIGH MS Emma 9E100 ET owned by Jacie Carroll, Raymore, Missouri. This heifer is the September 13, 2017 daughter of JRI Pop A Top 197T83 and first claimed the senior heifer calf division.

JRI Ms Queen Of Hearts 148E4, owned by Lily Judd, Pomona, Kansas, won reserve grand champion Gelbvieh heifer. This heifer was sired by JRI Pop A Top 197T83 and was born February 4, 2017. She first won the junior yearling heifer division.

Grand champion Balancer heifer was CBLG Six E Firefly 700E owned by Abigail Schrader, Columbia City, Indiana. First claiming the junior yearling heifer division, this heifer is sired by PZCT PZC TMAS Firestorm 1800 ET and was born April 15, 2017.

EGL Lass E3200, owned by JW LeDoux, Ree Heights, South Dakota, won reserve grand champion Balancer heifer. She is the February 15, 2017 daughter of EGL Lifeline B101 and was the reserve champion in the junior yearling heifer division.

2019 NWSS Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer® Heifer Show

January 12, 2019

Judge: Brad Bennett, Cooksville, Tennessee

Denver, Colorado

Division Champion and Reserves:

Gelbvieh Heifers

Gelbvieh Champion Heifer Calf: DCSF Post Rock Wilma 93F8 ET; Kyle Cavalli, Lincoln, KS; Sire: VLK Young Gun C503

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: BARG Marley 878F; Jacob Barwick, Orleans, NE; Sire: PLA Big Dog 101Y

Gelbvieh Champion Senior Heifer Calf: HIGH MS Emma 9E100 ET; Jacie Carroll, Raymore, MO; Sire: JRI Pop A Top 197T83

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: BCFG Butlers MS Esmerelda 134E; Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, MO; Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71

Gelbvieh Champion Summer Yearling Heifer: SEPT RCO No Tan Lines E273; Kaid Sasse, Athol, KS; Sire: JRI Next Step 285X72

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: JRI Ms Queen Of Hearts 148E4; Lily Judd, Pomona, KS; Sire: JRI Pop A Top 197T83

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Yearling Heifer: PHS Prohart Empress 714E; Porsha Binning, McDonald, KS; Sire: BDCG DC 401A4 ET

Gelbvieh Champion Cow-Calf Pair: JRI MS Petrina 270D45; Lily Grace Judd, Pomona, KS; Sire: JRI Pop A Top 197T83

Gelbvieh Grand Champion Female: HIGH MS Emma 9E100 ET; Jacie Carroll, Raymore, MO; Sire: JRI Pop A Top ET

Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Female: JRI Ms Queen Of Hearts 148E4; Lily Grace Judd, Pamona, KS; Sire: JRI Pop A Top 197T83

Balancer Heifers

Balancer Champion Heifer Calf: EGL Mercedes F401; Jady LeDoux, Ree Heights, SD; Sire: EGL Doc Holliday D100 ET

Balancer Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: GDV T BAR S Ciara 503F; Karly Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, MO; Sire: R4RA Conquest 254

Balancer Champion Senior Heifer Calf: XXB Miss Lifeline 802E; Cody Brown, Dwight, KS; Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

Balancer Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: HTFG Ms Echo E1715 ET; Kyler Camerer, Asbury, MO; Sire: Silveiras Style 9303

Balancer Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: CBLG Six E Firefly 700E; Abigail Schrader, Columbia City, IN; Sire: PZCT PZC TMAS Firestorm 1800 ET

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Yearling Heifer: EGL Lass E3200; JW LeDoux, Ree Heights, SD; Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

Balancer Grand Champion Female: CBLG Six E Firefly 700E; Abigail Schrader, Columbia City, IN; Sire: PZCT PCX TMAS Firestorm 1800 ET

Balancer Reserve Grand Champion Female: EGL Lass E3200; JW LeDoux, Ree Heights, SD; Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association