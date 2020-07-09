Sentinel Butte, N. Dak. The Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match is on! This longest running bronc Match and first P.R.C.A. sanctioned Extreme Bronc Riding Rodeo takes place at the Home On The Range arena on August 1. It will look a little different, but committee members stated they are going back to basics: the best cowboys riding the best broncs for the best cause.

With the cancellation of so many summer events, the rodeo committee and Home On The Range staff have been working hard to make sure the traditional event will take place. “We are really able to do this great event because of our sponsors,” said Mel Rose, Home On The Range Executive Director. “We are grateful for their contributions and sponsorships. Most of the sponsors were willing to give some kind of financial support, because they love this event, and they know it’s for a good cause – Home On The Range.”

The rodeo committee has been working with the P.R.C.A., county and regional health officials, and medical personnel to make sure there are safety guidelines in place for the contestants, guests, and the employees and children at Home On The Range. “We ask that everyone respect social distancing practices. We have plenty of hillside seating and there should be enough space for everyone. Unfortunately, because of the safety guidelines this year, the guests won’t be able to interact with the cowboys to get their autographs,” said Mel. “We appreciate the support we receive and hope everyone has a fun, safe time. It’s the summer event of August.”

The lineup of the cowboys is a Who’s Who of rodeo talent. Some of the cowboys entered this year include Wyatt Casper, Brody Cress, Shorty Garrett, and World Champion Saddle Bronc Riders Ryder Wright, Spencer Wright, Jacobs Crawley, Zeke Thurston, and Taos Muncy.

It’s not just the talent of the cowboys, but also the famous horses. Returning to the Match are stock contractors J Bar J Rodeo (JB), Bailey Pro Rodeo (DB), Burch Rodeo Company (BH) and Dakota Rodeo (DK). Well-known broncs such as In The Lu (JB), Big Valley (JB), Rip Cord (DB), James Bond (DB), Lunatic From Hell (BH), Maria Bartiromo (BH), Bartender (DK) and Richie’s High (DK) will be in the short-go round. This should be an exciting round.

–Home on the Range