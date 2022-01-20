Champions Selected at 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show

Lincoln, Nebraska – The 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. Exhibitors had the pleasure of welcoming judge Bruce Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio, to evaluate and sort through 111 Balancer and 67 Gelbvieh entries.

Grand champion Gelbvieh female was GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H owned by Karley Rumfelt of Phillipsburg, Missouri. Born on October 18, 2020, and sired by GHGF Cow Town D536, this heifer first earned the title of champion senior heifer calf.

Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female was MGA Pocahontas 142J owned by Ellie Bowman of Lewis, Kansas. Sired by OGSG Overtime 175D and born on April 2, 2021, she first earned the title of champion spring heifer calf.

Grand champion Gelbvieh bull was CRLL Empire 0983H ET, co-owned by Nowack Cattle Company of Owensville, Missouri, and Carroll Land & Cattle of Raymore, Missouri. Sired by JDPD Astro 407S and born on December 2, 2020, he first earned the title of champion senior bull calf.

Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull was BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET, owned by Butler Creek Farm of Milton, Tennessee. Born on February 10, 2021, and sired by JRI General Patton 213B97, he first earned the title of champion winter bull calf.

Grand champion Balancer® female was GHGF Two Step 200H owned by Cody Clary of Saluda, South Carolina. Sired by GHGF Fortune Teller E7, this May 11, 2020, born female first earned the title of champion intermediate heifer.

Reserve grand champion Balancer® female was MDR Empress 908G ET owned by Kyson Thiel of Kaw City, Oklahoma. Born on March 5, 2019, and sired by MDR First Step 7549E, this female first earned the title of champion Balancer® cow-calf pair.

Grand champion Balancer® bull was RAIL Record Year 9190G, owned by Raile Cattle Company of St. Francis, Kansas. First earning the title of champion senior yearling bull, this December 5, 2019, born bull was sired EGL Enterprise E080.

Reserve grand champion Balancer® bull was KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G, owned by Karley Rumfelt of Phillipsburg, Missouri. Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122 and born on July 18, 2020, this bull first earned the title of champion intermediate bull.

2022 National Gelbvieh & Balancer® Show

Cattlemen’s Congress

January 4, 2022

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Division Champions and Reserves:

Gelbvieh Females

Champion Spring Heifer Calf

MGA Pocahontas 142J

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: OGSG Overtime 175D

Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf

AMT Jasmine 165J

Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.

Sire: GHGF Top Shelf 25G2 ET

Champion Winter Heifer Calf

BCFG Butlers Ms. Jolene 283J

Lillian McCowan, Cleveland, Okla.

Sire: GHGF Man of War F825

Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf

BCFG Butlers Ms. Jewel 908J

Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.

Sire: BCFG Butlers Blue 503F

Champion Senior Heifer Calf

GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: GHGF Cow Town D536

Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf

HTFG Hilltops Heidi H2022

Evelyn Gilbreath, Oronogo, Mo.

Sire: HTFM Mr. Equalizer E711

Champion Intermediate Heifer

TGV T Bar S Ms. 128H

Tanner Waldon, Tonganoxie, Kan.

Sire: GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET

Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer

GRU Ms. Fine Wine 070H

Brooke Cooper, Burdett, Kan.

Sire: DBRG Pride 8388F

Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer

PMG Cindy Lou 07H

Teagan Butterfield, Atkinson, Neb.

Sire: IFG Ivers Cinch C7 ET

Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer

SEPT Cosmopolitan H792

Karson Brooks, Bennet, Neb.

Sire: GDV T Bar S Aces High 209D

Champion Junior Yearling

BREK Honeystix H10

Breckon Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.

Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8

Reserve Champion Junior Yearling

JRI Ms. Patsy Cline 254H38

Judd Ranch Inc., Pomona, Kan.

Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET

Champion Cow-Calf Pair

EMMA Ada F8

Jacob Arthur McDonald, Rolla, Mo.

Sire: EMMA Zander D4

Reserve Champion Cow-Calf Pair

KKKG Triple K Ms. Dixie 116D

Nick Doering, Basehor, Kan.

Sire: VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021

Grand Champion Gelbvieh Heifer

GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: GHGF Cow Town D536

Reserve Grand Champion Gelbvieh Heifer

MGA Pocahontas 142J

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: OGSG Overtime 175D

Grand Champion Gelbvieh Female

GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: GHGF Cow Town D536

Reserve Grand Champion Gelbvieh Female

MGA Pocahontas 142J

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: OGSG Overtime 175D

Gelbvieh Bulls

Champion Spring Bull Calf

JTCW Outer Banks 07J

Webb Cattle Company, Quenemo, Kan.

Sire: JRI Infiniti 270B38

Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf

BARG All In 05J

Jacob Barwick, Orleans, Neb.

Sire: PHG Eminence E02

Champion Winter Bull Calf

BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET

Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.

Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET

Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf

VOS Clyde 282J

Tobby Voss, Bruning, Neb.

Sire: JRI Pop A Top 307Z80

Champion Senior Bull Calf

CRLL Empire 0983H ET

Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.

Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.

Sire: JDPD Astro 407S

Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf

RLBG Smith & Wesson H039

RLB Genetics, Fordland, Mo.

Sire: JRI Pistol Pete 214A44

Champion Intermediate Bull

PHS Prohart Heavy Hitter 050H

Pro-Hart Seedstock, Pueblo, Colo.

Sire: DBRG Mr. Duramax 843F

Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull

JNCC Sundance Kid 0242H ET

Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.

Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.

Sire: JNCC Red Directive 367A

Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull

JNCC Butch Cassidy 0106H ET

Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.

Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.

Sire: JNCC Red Directive 367A

Champion Junior Yearling Bull

HTFG Hilltops Hawkeye H064

Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Mo.

Sire: HTFM Mr. Equalizer E711

Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull

CRLL Empire 0983H ET

Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.

Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.

Sire: JDPD Astro 407S

Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull

BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET

Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.

Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET

Balancer Females

Champion Spring Heifer Calf

VLK Roxanne J122

Huck Hanza, Lawton, Okla.

Sire: C&C McKinley 3000 EXAR

Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf

TGV T Bar S Nala 1015J

Ayven Moon, Ellensburg, Wash.

Sire: EGL Doc Holliday D100 ET

Champion Winter Heifer Calf

MDR T/R Empress 111J ET

Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.

Sire: MDR First Step 7549E

Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf

BCFG Butlers Ms Jasmine 730J ET

Braylen Schaeffer, Hagerstown, Ind.

Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Champion Senior Heifer Calf

GHGF Dirty D 65H1 ET

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: GHGF Man of War F825

Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf

FGRG Lovely Lady May 0022H

Jaycie Forbes, De Smet, S.D.

Sire: Stevenson Turning Point

Champion Intermediate Heifer

GHGF Two Step 200H

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7

Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer

MGA Di Leading Lady 042H

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178

Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer

VLK Drip Drop H027

Jentry Johnson, Maquoketa, Iowa

Sire: VLK Young Gun C503

Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer

GHGF Julia 814H

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: GHGF Zeus 61Z

Champion Junior Yearling

BCFG Butlers Ms. Hattie 53H

Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.

Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Reserve Champion Junior Yearling

BRAX Miss Harley H11 ET

Braxton Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.

Sire: Colburn Primo 5153

Champion Cow-Calf Pair

MDR Empress 908G ET

Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.

Sire: MDR First Step 7549E

Reserve Champion Cow-Calf Pair

KKKG Triple K Eve B301E

Joseph Tollett, Basehor, Kan.

Sire: AHL Long Haul 5035C

Grand Champion Balancer Heifer

GHGF Two Step 200H

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7

Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Heifer

BCFG Butlers Ms. Hattie 53H

Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.

Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Grand Champion Balancer Female

GHGF Two Step 200H

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7

Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Female

MDR Empress 908G ET

Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.

Sire: MDR First Step 7549E

Balancer Bulls

Champion Spring Bull Calf

MDR Stoney Larue 1572J ET

Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.

Sire: MDR First Round Pick 9824G ET

Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf

DTKF Judge E027J

DTK Cattle Company, Janesville, Iowa

Sire: S A V Rainfall 6846

Champion Winter Bull Calf

TAU Mr. Land Grant 245J

Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Amherst, Neb.

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund

Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf

JCP Fireman 677J

Jeff Pollock DVM, Taloga, Okla.

Sire: JRI Prairie Fire 634F310

Champion Senior Bull Calf

KBRO Spiked 4 Life 2099H

Kaycee Brown, Dwight, Kan.

Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf

MAGW Holliday, Doc Holliday 07H

Madalynn G Welsh, Franklin, Neb.

Sire: CTR Sandhills 0065X

Champion Intermediate Bull

KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122

Reserve Champion Intermediate Bull

JRI Relentless 170H281

Judd Ranch Inc., Pomona, Kan.

Sire: S A V Resource 1441

Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull

GDV T Bar S Stimulus 112H

Grace D Vehige, Billings, Mo.

Sire: GDV T Bar S Giddy Up 102D

Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull

BABR 1301H

Wes & Brittney Spencer, Pierre, S.D.

Sire: BABR Revenant 8308F

Champion Junior Yearling Bull

ARPS High Five 842H

ARP Cattle Company, Brookfield, Mo.

Sire: BGGR High Definition 8063E

Champion Senior Yearling Bull

RAIL Record Year 9190G

Raile Cattle Company, St. Francis, Kan.

Sire: EGL Enterprise E080

Grand Champion Balancer Bull

RAIL Record Year 9190G

Raile Cattle Company, St. Francis, Kan.

Sire: EGL Enterprise E080

Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Bull

KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

