Champions Selected at 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show
Lincoln, Nebraska – The 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. Exhibitors had the pleasure of welcoming judge Bruce Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio, to evaluate and sort through 111 Balancer and 67 Gelbvieh entries.
Grand champion Gelbvieh female was GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H owned by Karley Rumfelt of Phillipsburg, Missouri. Born on October 18, 2020, and sired by GHGF Cow Town D536, this heifer first earned the title of champion senior heifer calf.
Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female was MGA Pocahontas 142J owned by Ellie Bowman of Lewis, Kansas. Sired by OGSG Overtime 175D and born on April 2, 2021, she first earned the title of champion spring heifer calf.
Grand champion Gelbvieh bull was CRLL Empire 0983H ET, co-owned by Nowack Cattle Company of Owensville, Missouri, and Carroll Land & Cattle of Raymore, Missouri. Sired by JDPD Astro 407S and born on December 2, 2020, he first earned the title of champion senior bull calf.
Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull was BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET, owned by Butler Creek Farm of Milton, Tennessee. Born on February 10, 2021, and sired by JRI General Patton 213B97, he first earned the title of champion winter bull calf.
Grand champion Balancer® female was GHGF Two Step 200H owned by Cody Clary of Saluda, South Carolina. Sired by GHGF Fortune Teller E7, this May 11, 2020, born female first earned the title of champion intermediate heifer.
Reserve grand champion Balancer® female was MDR Empress 908G ET owned by Kyson Thiel of Kaw City, Oklahoma. Born on March 5, 2019, and sired by MDR First Step 7549E, this female first earned the title of champion Balancer® cow-calf pair.
Grand champion Balancer® bull was RAIL Record Year 9190G, owned by Raile Cattle Company of St. Francis, Kansas. First earning the title of champion senior yearling bull, this December 5, 2019, born bull was sired EGL Enterprise E080.
Reserve grand champion Balancer® bull was KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G, owned by Karley Rumfelt of Phillipsburg, Missouri. Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122 and born on July 18, 2020, this bull first earned the title of champion intermediate bull.
2022 National Gelbvieh & Balancer® Show
Cattlemen’s Congress
January 4, 2022
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Division Champions and Reserves:
Gelbvieh Females
Champion Spring Heifer Calf
MGA Pocahontas 142J
Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.
Sire: OGSG Overtime 175D
Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf
AMT Jasmine 165J
Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.
Sire: GHGF Top Shelf 25G2 ET
Champion Winter Heifer Calf
BCFG Butlers Ms. Jolene 283J
Lillian McCowan, Cleveland, Okla.
Sire: GHGF Man of War F825
Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf
BCFG Butlers Ms. Jewel 908J
Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.
Sire: BCFG Butlers Blue 503F
Champion Senior Heifer Calf
GHGF Lady Cassandra 052H
Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.
Sire: GHGF Cow Town D536
Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf
HTFG Hilltops Heidi H2022
Evelyn Gilbreath, Oronogo, Mo.
Sire: HTFM Mr. Equalizer E711
Champion Intermediate Heifer
TGV T Bar S Ms. 128H
Tanner Waldon, Tonganoxie, Kan.
Sire: GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET
Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer
GRU Ms. Fine Wine 070H
Brooke Cooper, Burdett, Kan.
Sire: DBRG Pride 8388F
Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer
PMG Cindy Lou 07H
Teagan Butterfield, Atkinson, Neb.
Sire: IFG Ivers Cinch C7 ET
Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer
SEPT Cosmopolitan H792
Karson Brooks, Bennet, Neb.
Sire: GDV T Bar S Aces High 209D
Champion Junior Yearling
BREK Honeystix H10
Breckon Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.
Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8
Reserve Champion Junior Yearling
JRI Ms. Patsy Cline 254H38
Judd Ranch Inc., Pomona, Kan.
Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET
Champion Cow-Calf Pair
EMMA Ada F8
Jacob Arthur McDonald, Rolla, Mo.
Sire: EMMA Zander D4
Reserve Champion Cow-Calf Pair
KKKG Triple K Ms. Dixie 116D
Nick Doering, Basehor, Kan.
Sire: VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021
Gelbvieh Bulls
Champion Spring Bull Calf
JTCW Outer Banks 07J
Webb Cattle Company, Quenemo, Kan.
Sire: JRI Infiniti 270B38
Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf
BARG All In 05J
Jacob Barwick, Orleans, Neb.
Sire: PHG Eminence E02
Champion Winter Bull Calf
BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET
Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.
Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET
Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf
VOS Clyde 282J
Tobby Voss, Bruning, Neb.
Sire: JRI Pop A Top 307Z80
Champion Senior Bull Calf
CRLL Empire 0983H ET
Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.
Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.
Sire: JDPD Astro 407S
Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf
RLBG Smith & Wesson H039
RLB Genetics, Fordland, Mo.
Sire: JRI Pistol Pete 214A44
Champion Intermediate Bull
PHS Prohart Heavy Hitter 050H
Pro-Hart Seedstock, Pueblo, Colo.
Sire: DBRG Mr. Duramax 843F
Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull
JNCC Sundance Kid 0242H ET
Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.
Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.
Sire: JNCC Red Directive 367A
Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull
JNCC Butch Cassidy 0106H ET
Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.
Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.
Sire: JNCC Red Directive 367A
Champion Junior Yearling Bull
HTFG Hilltops Hawkeye H064
Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Mo.
Sire: HTFM Mr. Equalizer E711
Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull
CRLL Empire 0983H ET
Nowack Cattle Company, Owensville, Mo.
Carroll Land & Cattle, Raymore, Mo.
Sire: JDPD Astro 407S
Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull
BCFG Butlers General Hatton 702J ET
Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.
Sire: JRI General Patton 213B97 ET
Balancer Females
Champion Spring Heifer Calf
VLK Roxanne J122
Huck Hanza, Lawton, Okla.
Sire: C&C McKinley 3000 EXAR
Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf
TGV T Bar S Nala 1015J
Ayven Moon, Ellensburg, Wash.
Sire: EGL Doc Holliday D100 ET
Champion Winter Heifer Calf
MDR T/R Empress 111J ET
Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.
Sire: MDR First Step 7549E
Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf
BCFG Butlers Ms Jasmine 730J ET
Braylen Schaeffer, Hagerstown, Ind.
Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z
Champion Senior Heifer Calf
GHGF Dirty D 65H1 ET
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: GHGF Man of War F825
Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf
FGRG Lovely Lady May 0022H
Jaycie Forbes, De Smet, S.D.
Sire: Stevenson Turning Point
Champion Intermediate Heifer
GHGF Two Step 200H
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7
Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer
MGA Di Leading Lady 042H
Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.
Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178
Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer
VLK Drip Drop H027
Jentry Johnson, Maquoketa, Iowa
Sire: VLK Young Gun C503
Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Heifer
GHGF Julia 814H
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: GHGF Zeus 61Z
Champion Junior Yearling
BCFG Butlers Ms. Hattie 53H
Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.
Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z
Reserve Champion Junior Yearling
BRAX Miss Harley H11 ET
Braxton Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.
Sire: Colburn Primo 5153
Champion Cow-Calf Pair
MDR Empress 908G ET
Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.
Sire: MDR First Step 7549E
Reserve Champion Cow-Calf Pair
KKKG Triple K Eve B301E
Joseph Tollett, Basehor, Kan.
Sire: AHL Long Haul 5035C
Grand Champion Balancer Heifer
GHGF Two Step 200H
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7
Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Heifer
BCFG Butlers Ms. Hattie 53H
Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.
Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z
Grand Champion Balancer Female
GHGF Two Step 200H
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: GHGF Fortune Teller E7
Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Female
MDR Empress 908G ET
Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.
Sire: MDR First Step 7549E
Balancer Bulls
Champion Spring Bull Calf
MDR Stoney Larue 1572J ET
Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.
Sire: MDR First Round Pick 9824G ET
Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf
DTKF Judge E027J
DTK Cattle Company, Janesville, Iowa
Sire: S A V Rainfall 6846
Champion Winter Bull Calf
TAU Mr. Land Grant 245J
Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Amherst, Neb.
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund
Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf
JCP Fireman 677J
Jeff Pollock DVM, Taloga, Okla.
Sire: JRI Prairie Fire 634F310
Champion Senior Bull Calf
KBRO Spiked 4 Life 2099H
Kaycee Brown, Dwight, Kan.
Sire: EGL Lifeline B101
Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf
MAGW Holliday, Doc Holliday 07H
Madalynn G Welsh, Franklin, Neb.
Sire: CTR Sandhills 0065X
Champion Intermediate Bull
KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G
Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122
Reserve Champion Intermediate Bull
JRI Relentless 170H281
Judd Ranch Inc., Pomona, Kan.
Sire: S A V Resource 1441
Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull
GDV T Bar S Stimulus 112H
Grace D Vehige, Billings, Mo.
Sire: GDV T Bar S Giddy Up 102D
Reserve Champion Late Spring Yearling Bull
BABR 1301H
Wes & Brittney Spencer, Pierre, S.D.
Sire: BABR Revenant 8308F
Champion Junior Yearling Bull
ARPS High Five 842H
ARP Cattle Company, Brookfield, Mo.
Sire: BGGR High Definition 8063E
Champion Senior Yearling Bull
RAIL Record Year 9190G
Raile Cattle Company, St. Francis, Kan.
Sire: EGL Enterprise E080
Grand Champion Balancer Bull
RAIL Record Year 9190G
Raile Cattle Company, St. Francis, Kan.
Sire: EGL Enterprise E080
Reserve Grand Champion Balancer Bull
KARR Rumfelt’s Prime Time H96G
Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.
Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund 71122
The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.
–American Gelbvieh Association
