Champions Selected at American Royal Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show

Lincoln, Nebraska – The 2021 American Royal Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Junior Breeding Heifer show consisted of 32 Gelbvieh and Balancer® females evaluated by judge John McCurry of Burrton, Kansas.

2021 Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show

American Royal

October 9, 2021

Kansas City, Missouri

Division Champions and Reserves:

Champion Spring Heifer Calf

JNCC 123J

Cameron Nowack, Bland, Mo.

Sire: GHGF Air Force F21

Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf

KARR Rumfelts Ms. Daphne J134A

Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.

Sire: GHGF Man O’ War F825

Champion Junior Heifer Calf

MDR Clara Allen 102J ET

Cameron Nowack, Bland, Mo.

Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf

KARS Black Pearl 83J

Karson Brooks, Bennet, Neb.

Sire: JRI Probity 254D28

Champion Senior Heifer Calf

AMT 104H

Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.

Sire: EGL Encore E7166

Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf

BTCC Holly H011

Avarielle Hightower, Lacynge, Kan.

Sire: HIGH Indestructable 9F2 ET

Champion Intermediate Heifer

MGA DI Leading Lady 042H

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178

Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer

GSCC Annie B H026

Kaycee Brown, Dwight, Kan.

Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

Champion Junior Yearling Heifer

CBRO Journey 2076H

Cody Brown, Dwight, Kan.

Sire: XXB Primo 541E ET

Reserve Champion Junior Yearling

VLK Drip Drop H027

Jentry Johnson, Maquoketa, Iowa

Sire: VLK Young Gun C503

Grand Champion Junior Breeding Heifer

CBRO Journey 2076H

Cody Brown, Dwight, Kan.

Sire: XXB Primo 541E ET

Reserve Grand Champion Junior Breeding Heifer

MGA DI Leading Lady 042H

Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.

Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178

–American Gelbvieh Association