Champions Selected at American Royal Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show
Lincoln, Nebraska – The 2021 American Royal Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Junior Breeding Heifer show consisted of 32 Gelbvieh and Balancer® females evaluated by judge John McCurry of Burrton, Kansas.
Grand champion junior breeding heifer was CBRO Journey 2076H owned by Cody Brown of Dwight, Kansas. This heifer was born April 4, 2020 and was sired by XXB Primo 541E ET first claiming the title of champion junior yearling heifer.
Reserve grand champion junior breeding heifer went to MGA DI Leading Lady 042H owned by Ellie Bowman of Lewis, Kansas. Born June 1, 2020 and sired by PVF Metropolis 8178, this heifer first claimed the title of champion intermediate heifer.
2021 Gelbvieh and Balancer® Junior Breeding Heifer Show
American Royal
October 9, 2021
Kansas City, Missouri
Division Champions and Reserves:
Champion Spring Heifer Calf
JNCC 123J
Cameron Nowack, Bland, Mo.
Sire: GHGF Air Force F21
Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf
KARR Rumfelts Ms. Daphne J134A
Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo.
Sire: GHGF Man O’ War F825
Champion Junior Heifer Calf
MDR Clara Allen 102J ET
Cameron Nowack, Bland, Mo.
Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8
Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf
KARS Black Pearl 83J
Karson Brooks, Bennet, Neb.
Sire: JRI Probity 254D28
Champion Senior Heifer Calf
AMT 104H
Cody Clary, Saluda, S.C.
Sire: EGL Encore E7166
Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf
BTCC Holly H011
Avarielle Hightower, Lacynge, Kan.
Sire: HIGH Indestructable 9F2 ET
Champion Intermediate Heifer
MGA DI Leading Lady 042H
Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.
Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178
Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer
GSCC Annie B H026
Kaycee Brown, Dwight, Kan.
Sire: EGL Lifeline B101
Champion Junior Yearling Heifer
CBRO Journey 2076H
Cody Brown, Dwight, Kan.
Sire: XXB Primo 541E ET
Reserve Champion Junior Yearling
VLK Drip Drop H027
Jentry Johnson, Maquoketa, Iowa
Sire: VLK Young Gun C503
Grand Champion Junior Breeding Heifer
CBRO Journey 2076H
Cody Brown, Dwight, Kan.
Sire: XXB Primo 541E ET
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Breeding Heifer
MGA DI Leading Lady 042H
Ellie Bowman, Lewis, Kan.
Sire: PVF Metropolis 8178
–American Gelbvieh Association
