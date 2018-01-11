Chappell workshop to focus on creating financial plans

An Every Dollar Counts workshop will be offered in Chappell Jan. 23 to help farmers and ranchers develop a financial plan for their operation during this period of low income.

Upon completion of this two-hour program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Buckley Trust Building. To register, call the Deuel County Extension Office to register, 308-874-2705. Cost is $20.

Topics covered include: basics of balance sheet construction and analysis, cash flow and keeping farm/ranch financial records, and income statements for measuring profitability.

–UNL Extension