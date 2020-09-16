Checkoff Provides 2020-2021 FACS Beef Program to Schools

PIERRE, SD- The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is offering the FACS Beef program to Family and Consumer Sciences, Agricultural Education, and ProStart educators across the state. School districts have the opportunity to apply for funding to purchase beef which helps enhance classroom curriculum to include more beef cuts, beef preparation methodology, and beef nutrition education.

SDBIC Director of Nutrition, Holly Swee states, “We continue to receive very positive feedback from the teachers across the state about the program. They often comment on how they would not be able to afford beef cooking labs without this program and how much the students enjoy the lessons and utilize the recipes at home. These students are our future consumers. We want them to feel comfortable utilizing beef and understand its ease of meal preparation and nutritional value.”

Last year the program was able to reach 47 schools across the state. Applications are due September 25, 2020, and can be found on sdbeef.org, along with program guidelines and recommendations.

For questions regarding the program, contact Holly Swee at hswee@sdbeef.org or visit sdbeef.org for more information.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council