Cheryl Schaefers will attend NFU Women’s Conference

HURON, S.D. – Cheryl Schaefers, a Polo crop and livestock farmer and owner of Cheryl's Catering, was elected to serve as the South Dakota delegate to the National Farmers Union 2018 Women's Conference held in San Diego, California January 14-18, 2018.

Women in Leadership is the theme of this year's convention. Women have been leading in agriculture for many years, and NFU hopes to build on this idea throughout the conference.

The conference will prepare attendees and their operations for their own future in many areas, including business planning, succession planning, running for local office, networking, telling their own stories, innovative marketing, and much more.

NFU hopes to provide attendees with both a network of female producers that they can reach out to throughout the year as well as important tools that will help set their operations up for a future of success.

–South Dakota Farmers Union