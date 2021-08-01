Cheyenne Frontier Days Finals Qualifiers
Here are the competitors who made it back to the Sunday, Aug. 1 finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Bareback Riding
1 124 Ty Breuer Mandan, ND -405 Midnight Kid HL
2 705 Trenten Montero Winnemucca, NV 238 Great Nation SA
3 749 Timothy O’Connell Zwingle, IA 127 Mlw’s Irish Eyes SA
4 481 Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX -001 Wilson Sanchez HL
5 49 Tanner Aus Granite Falls, MN 104 Jungle Cat UP
6 586 R.C. Landingham Hat Creek, CA 987 Cactus Black SS
7 197 Mason Clements Spanish Fork, UT -444 NS
8 449 Keenan Hayes 102 Meat Cracker CP
9 312 Kaycee Feild Genola, UT 308 Vegas Confused CP
10 810 Jesse Pope Waverly, KS 060 Sozo SA
11 345 Cole Franks Clarendon, TX 510 Shoutin Shoes SA
12 585 Bodee Lammers Stephenville, TX 613 Atomic Blonde SA
13 1059 William Tutor Huntsville, TX 513 Miss Dunny SS
Rerides: L7 Weenie CP , 86 Square Bale HL , 020 Exposed Vegas SS , K7 Big Show CP , 529 Flashcard Champ SS
Steer Wrestling
1 1113 Kyle Whitaker Chambers, NE
2 744 Newt Novich Twin Bridges, MT
3 305 Trell Etbauer Goodwell, OK
4 667 John McGinn Haines, OR
5 932 Justin Shaffer Hallsville, TX
6 972 Brian Snell Wheatland, WY
7 789 Seth Peterson
8 1011 Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID
9 27 Kalane Anders Bayard, NE
10 708 Cameron Morman Glen Ullin, ND
11 571 Reed Kraeger Elwood, NE
12 484 Chance Howard Sadler, TX
Team Roping
1 249 Elvenee Dees Aurora, SD 937 Matt Sherwood Pima, AZ
2 206 Jake Cooper Monument, NM 702 Lane Mitchell Bolivar, TN
3 952 Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK 210 Jade Corkill Fallon, NV
4 290 Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL 397 Travis Graves Jay, OK
5 1049 Joshua Torres Ocala, FL 1048 Jonathan Torres Ocala, FL
6 989 Jason Stewart Pendleton, OR 275 Jason Duby Klamath Falls, OR
7 629 Eric Martin Aurora, CO 1045 Ryon Tittel Pueblo, CO
8 945 Levi Simpson Ponoka, AB 1155 Tyler Worley Berryville, AR
9 564 Curry Kirchner Ames, OK 875 Austin Rogers Crescent, OK
10 999 Clinton Summers Lake City, FL 43 Ross Ashford Lott, TX
11 196 Jake Clay Sapulpa, OK 896 Billie Saebens Nowata, OK
12 1056 Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City, AZ 604 Kyle Lockett Visalia, CA
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 1 Stetson Wright Milford, UT 025 Feather Fluffer CP
2 220 Sterling Crawley Huntsville, TX 019 Bad Onion CP
3 1159 Ryder Wright Milford, UT 057 Pendleton Roundup’s Marquee SA
4 809 Mitch Pollock Winnemucca, NV 108 Black Tie SA
5 1094 Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park, AB J10 Final Feather CP
6 259 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX 086 Toma Jo HL
7 112 Chad Braden Welch, OK 39 Garden City Gal HL
8 446 Dawson Hay wildwood, AB 404 Palindrome HL
9 128 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT 568 Utopia SS
10 1138 Cash Wilson 204- Resistols Top Hat SS
11 1408 Calvin Wells Powell, WY 010 Larry Culpepper HL
12 28 Ben Andersen Rocky Mountain House, AB 316 Over The Top CP
Rerides: 20 Hickok SS , 147 Dreamliner SS , 403 Bad Company SA , 607 Robin Hood SA , 00 Awesome Sauce UP
Tie-down Roping
1 1166 Marty Yates Stephenville, TX
2 506 Ryan Jarrett Comanche, OK
3 267 Jontavian Douch Huntsville, TX
4 440 Ty Harris San Angelo, TX
5 208 Tuf Cooper Decatur, TX
6 0 Craig Leonard Sonora, TX
7 751 Chance Oftedahl Pemberton, MN
8 123 Kasen Brennise Craig, CO
9 558 Ladd King Kaysville, UT
10 969 Trenton Smith Bigfoot, TX
11 854 Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT
12 1023 Ryan Thibodeaux Stephenville, TX
Barrel Racing
1 126 Jordon Briggs Chilton, TX
2 923 Lindsay Sears Ropesville, TX
3 957 Jimmie Smith McDade T, TX
4 234 Michelle Darling Medford, OK
5 605 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD
6 559 Hailey Kinsel Cotulla, TX
7 716 Kassie Mowry Dublin, TX
8 897 Ivy Saebens Hudson, CO
9 2 Nellie Miller Cottonwood, CA
10 707 Shelley Morgan Canton, TX
11 5 Shali Lord Lamar, CO
12 185 Jamie Chaffin Burwell, NE
Bull Riding
1 1 Stetson Wright Milford, UT 1212 Gambini DK
2 823 Shane Proctor Grand Coulee, WA 652D SS
3 554 Sage Kimzey Salado, TX 66 Big Red DK
4 804 Ruger Piva Challis, ID D04 Pb Falcon DK
5 122 Parker Breding Edgar, MT 81A Buck Jam SS
6 1415 Mason Spain Forney, TX 22 The Lodge DK
7 418 Ky Hamilton Mackay, QL 546 244 SS
8 352 Josh Frost Randlett, UT C7 Let’s Gamble SS
9 980 Jordan Spears Redding, CA 1720 Leapold UP
10 424 Jordan Hansen Amisk, AB 509 Kyno DK
11 711 JC Mortensen Paulden, AZ 556 Listen Linda NS
12 642 James Mauney Cotulla, TX 115 HM
13 1644 Jack Gilmore Ironton, MO 639 The Duke UP
14 105 Dustin Boquet Bourg, LA 53B Bet On Black SS
Rerides: 125 Fire Ant SS , 472 Underdog SS , B7 Wet Paint HM , 51 HM
