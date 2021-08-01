 Cheyenne Frontier Days Finals Qualifiers | TSLN.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Finals Qualifiers

A 1942 postcard advertising Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Cheyenne Postcard

Here are the competitors who made it back to the Sunday, Aug. 1 finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Bareback Riding

1          124     Ty Breuer       Mandan, ND   -405    Midnight Kid HL

2          705     Trenten Montero      Winnemucca, NV       238     Great Nation  SA

3          749     Timothy O’Connell    Zwingle, IA     127     Mlw’s Irish Eyes        SA

4          481     Tilden Hooper           Carthage, TX  -001    Wilson Sanchez         HL

5          49       Tanner Aus    Granite Falls, MN       104     Jungle Cat      UP

6          586     R.C. Landingham       Hat Creek, CA 987     Cactus Black   SS

7          197     Mason Clements        Spanish Fork, UT       -444                NS

8          449     Keenan Hayes                       102     Meat Cracker CP

9          312     Kaycee Feild  Genola, UT      308     Vegas Confused         CP

10       810     Jesse Pope      Waverly, KS   060     Sozo    SA

11       345     Cole Franks    Clarendon, TX            510     Shoutin Shoes            SA

12       585     Bodee Lammers        Stephenville, TX        613     Atomic Blonde           SA

13       1059   William Tutor            Huntsville, TX            513     Miss Dunny    SS

Rerides: L7 Weenie CP , 86 Square Bale HL , 020 Exposed Vegas SS , K7 Big Show CP , 529 Flashcard Champ SS

Steer Wrestling

1          1113   Kyle Whitaker           Chambers, NE                                   

2          744     Newt Novich  Twin Bridges, MT                             

3          305     Trell Etbauer Goodwell, OK                        

4          667     John McGinn  Haines, OR                             

5          932     Justin Shaffer            Hallsville, TX                         

6          972     Brian Snell     Wheatland, WY                                

7          789     Seth Peterson                                               

8          1011   Dirk Tavenner           Rigby, ID                                

9          27       Kalane Anders           Bayard, NE                            

10       708     Cameron Morman     Glen Ullin, ND                                   

11       571     Reed Kraeger            Elwood, NE                            

12       484     Chance Howard         Sadler, TX                              

Team Roping

1          249     Elvenee Dees             Aurora, SD      937     Matt Sherwood          Pima, AZ

2          206     Jake Cooper   Monument, NM         702     Lane Mitchell             Bolivar, TN

3          952     Clay Smith      Broken Bow, OK        210     Jade Corkill    Fallon, NV

4          290     Dustin Egusquiza      Marianna, FL 397     Travis Graves             Jay, OK

5          1049   Joshua Torres            Ocala, FL         1048   Jonathan Torres        Ocala, FL

6          989     Jason Stewart            Pendleton, OR            275     Jason Duby    Klamath Falls, OR

7          629     Eric Martin     Aurora, CO     1045   Ryon Tittel     Pueblo, CO

8          945     Levi Simpson             Ponoka, AB     1155   Tyler Worley Berryville, AR

9          564     Curry Kirchner          Ames, OK        875     Austin Rogers            Crescent, OK

10       999     Clinton Summers      Lake City, FL   43       Ross Ashford Lott, TX

11       196     Jake Clay        Sapulpa, OK   896     Billie Saebens            Nowata, OK

12       1056   Aaron Tsinigine         Tuba City, AZ             604     Kyle Lockett   Visalia, CA

Saddle Bronc Riding

1          1          Stetson Wright          Milford, UT     025     Feather Fluffer          CP

2          220     Sterling Crawley        Huntsville, TX            019     Bad Onion      CP

3          1159   Ryder Wright Milford, UT     057     Pendleton Roundup’s Marquee      SA

4          809     Mitch Pollock Winnemucca, NV       108     Black Tie         SA

5          1094   Kolby Wanchuk         Sherwood Park, AB   J10      Final Feather CP

6          259     Isaac Diaz       Desdemona, TX         086     Toma Jo          HL

7          112     Chad Braden Welch, OK      39       Garden City Gal         HL

8          446     Dawson Hay   wildwood, AB 404     Palindrome    HL

9          128     Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT         568     Utopia SS

10       1138   Cash Wilson               204-    Resistols Top Hat       SS

11       1408   Calvin Wells   Powell, WY     010     Larry Culpepper       HL

12       28       Ben Andersen            Rocky Mountain House, AB  316     Over The Top            CP

Rerides: 20 Hickok SS , 147 Dreamliner SS , 403 Bad Company SA , 607 Robin Hood SA , 00 Awesome Sauce UP

Tie-down Roping

1          1166   Marty Yates   Stephenville, TX                               

2          506     Ryan Jarrett   Comanche, OK                                  

3          267     Jontavian Douch        Huntsville, TX                                   

4          440     Ty Harris        San Angelo, TX                                  

5          208     Tuf Cooper     Decatur, TX                           

6          0          Craig Leonard            Sonora, TX                             

7          751     Chance Oftedahl       Pemberton, MN                                

8          123     Kasen Brennise         Craig, CO                               

9          558     Ladd King      Kaysville, UT                         

10       969     Trenton Smith           Bigfoot, TX                             

11       854     Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT                        

12       1023   Ryan Thibodeaux      Stephenville, TX                               

Barrel Racing

1          126     Jordon Briggs Chilton, TX                            

2          923     Lindsay Sears            Ropesville, TX                                   

3          957     Jimmie Smith McDade T, TX                                   

4          234     Michelle Darling        Medford, OK                         

5          605     Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs, SD                           

6          559     Hailey Kinsel  Cotulla, TX                             

7          716     Kassie Mowry            Dublin, TX                             

8          897     Ivy Saebens   Hudson, CO                           

9          2          Nellie Miller   Cottonwood, CA                                

10       707     Shelley Morgan         Canton, TX                            

11       5          Shali Lord       Lamar, CO                             

12       185     Jamie Chaffin Burwell, NE                           

Bull Riding

1          1          Stetson Wright          Milford, UT     1212   Gambini          DK

2          823     Shane Proctor            Grand Coulee, WA     652D              SS

3          554     Sage Kimzey  Salado, TX      66       Big Red           DK

4          804     Ruger Piva     Challis, ID       D04     Pb Falcon       DK

5          122     Parker Breding          Edgar, MT      81A     Buck Jam        SS

6          1415   Mason Spain  Forney, TX      22       The Lodge      DK

7          418     Ky Hamilton   Mackay, QL     546     244     SS

8          352     Josh Frost       Randlett, UT   C7       Let’s Gamble  SS

9          980     Jordan Spears            Redding, CA   1720   Leapold          UP

10       424     Jordan Hansen          Amisk, AB       509     Kyno   DK

11       711     JC Mortensen Paulden, AZ    556     Listen Linda   NS

12       642     James Mauney           Cotulla, TX      115                 HM

13       1644   Jack Gilmore   Ironton, MO   639     The Duke       UP

14       105     Dustin Boquet           Bourg, LA        53B     Bet On Black  SS

Rerides: 125 Fire Ant SS , 472 Underdog SS , B7 Wet Paint HM , 51 HM

Horse & Rodeo
