Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Invests in Beef Industry Future

Ten $1,500 National Cattlemen's Foundation Scholarships to Students Pursuing Beef Industry Careers

Phoenix, Ariz. (Feb. 1, 2018) – Ten $1,500 scholarships have been awarded by the National Cattlemen's Foundation to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry in the next school year. These scholarships are sponsored by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Also receiving a trip to the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 as the overall winner of the scholarship was Abbey Schiefelbein, a high school senior from Kimball, Minn. Abbey wrote an essay for her scholarship entry titled "The Importance of Transparency."

The other nine students each earning $1,500 CME scholarships from NCF were:

Brooke Berendsen, Montana, Montana State University

Mason Bishop, Texas, Clarendon College

Sydney Bowman, High School Senior, Fort Lupton, Colo.

Lucas Brock, Georgia, University of Georgia

Ryan Callahan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University

Bridger Gordon, High School Senior, Whitewood, S.D.

Cale Hinrichsen, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University

Ty Montgomery, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University

Morgan Scilacci, Kansas, Kansas State University

–NCBA