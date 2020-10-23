Exporter tries to pass Chinese raspberries as Chilean

A Chilean raspberry company that exported fruit to Canada attempted to pass off frozen Chinese raspberries as fresh Chilean, Reuters reported earlier this month.

“The scheme, pieced together for the first time by Reuters, lays bare the ease with which mislabeled, potentially risky products can be slipped past the world’s health and customs agencies, even as authorities across the globe scramble to ensure foods entering their countries are free of a new scourge – COVID-19,” Reuters said.

–The Hagstrom Report