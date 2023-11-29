Chillin’ out: Prepping NFR horses in cold, snowy conditions

Old Man Winter has no sympathy for rodeo contestants.

The cold, the snow, the ice and the wind all conspire to keep people indoors and not riding horses.

For the cowgirls who are preparing to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (for the barrel racing) or the National Finals Breakaway Roping (for the breakaway), they work to find a way in the winter months to keep horses legged up and keep their skills sharpened.

For Jessica Routier, a six-time Wrangler NFR qualifier from Buffalo, S.D., riding through snowdrifts gets horses in good shape, similar to riding in deep sand. But there’s a limit to the amount of snow, and, more importantly, what’s underneath the snow.

“The challenge where we live isn’t so much snow, it’s the ice,” she said. “If we get snow and it warms up, melts and refreezes, it can be really icy and dangerous.” That’s when an indoor arena comes in handy.

When ice and snow blanket the ground, riding indoors is safer for horses. Photo courtesy Jessica Routier image-28

Sometimes, for breakaway roper Joey Williams at her home near Volborg, Mont., the driveway, pastures and corral are solid ice. “Then it’s too dangerous to get horses loaded to go to a barn,” she said. The family uses an indoor arena in Broadus, twenty minutes away.

Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., a seventeen-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, says rodeo contestants in colder climates face more challenges. For example, riding in the snow can cause a horse to become sore footed and their feet ball up with snow.

The cold can be therapeutic, she said, keeping joint inflammation down, but it requires another level of care.

Blanketing horses is a matter of opinion for horse owners. Some people never put a blanket on their horse, allowing mother nature to kick in, with hair growth for the horse.

For rodeo contestants who head south to compete not only at the National Finals in Las Vegas but Texas for the big winter rodeos, not all of them want their horses fully haired up.

“I don’t mind letting them grow a little hair,” Routier said. “But we do spend a fair amount of time where it’s warmer in the winter.”

Routier has three levels of blankets: light blankets, medium, and heavy blankets, “and everything in between, depending on what the weather is like on any given day.”

Windbreaks are a good way to help horses stay warm when winter winds blow. Jessica Routier | courtesy photos image-29

Jessica Routier with three of the family’s horses. Her horses stay outdoors in the winter, except for Missy (on the left), who prefers to be in the barn when it’s really cold out. Jessica Routier | Courtesy photo image-30

It’s hard to gauge the weather looking only at the thermometer, Routier said. It may be cold, but if the sun is shining and there’s no wind, it feels decent. “You might be sitting inside and look at the weather and think it’s terrible out, then you step out and it doesn’t feel that bad. You have to go off what it feels like to you, and decide from there.”

Williams, in Montana, blankets some of her horses but not all of them. The ones that are headed south for winter rodeos get blankets, “because we don’t want them to hair up and show up (in warmer climates) and then suffer through it.

“I blanket my older horses that need a little extra help,” she said. “Most of the younger animals, if we have a windbreak, we let nature take its course and they hair out.”

Routier grew up in Wisconsin with a mom who blanketed horses. “I was raised that way,” she said, “but some of the people that were raised on a ranch are disgusted with the thought of putting blankets on. Most of my horses grow some hair, but I don’t want them to be sweating to death when we go somewhere warm.”

Lockhart noted that blanketing horses is like clothing children, deciding the level of blanket the horse needs for the day.

“If you’re a mom you spend your life dressing kids. We are not alone in that.”

Rickie Engesser Fanning, a two-time National Finals Breakaway qualifier, keeps her horses outside in the winter. “They have to be able to handle the winter,” she said. “They stay outside in the storms and the cold, but it’s a positive as well. They’re gritty.”

Routier’s barrel horse Missy lets her owner know her feelings about being in the barn. When the palomino was younger, she’d stand by the window, looking out, when Routier took her into the barn on a cold day. Now that she’s older, she’ll “politely tell you she’d rather be in the barn,” Routier said. “Then she gets to be in the barn.”

If the temps are bitter cold, the women are careful about exercising horses. “I have to be smart about it,” Williams said. “If the temps are OK, I’ll exercise horses here at home if the ground is Ok, and take young horses to the barn.”

Lockhart doesn’t exercise when it’s super cold. “It is less than ideal for horses to be sucking in cold air with exercise,” she said. To counter bitter cold temps, she might give her horses less strenuous exercises or in shorter intervals, so their lungs don’t have to work so hard.

Another part of the hassle of winter is the amount of clothes needed for humans.

The bulkiness of coveralls, hats and gloves slows things down, too.

“What stinks is when you can’t feel your fingers and toes,” Lockhart said, “and then you have to take your gloves off to feed your cinch through, or close a snap. (The cold) adds an extra dimension to the work load.”

“There are times I’ve roped in my coveralls,” Fanning said.

But if a person wants to do it badly enough, they will, she said.

Living in the northern Great Plains, “you really have to find your drive and determination for it. It takes a lot to leg up a horse when it’s cold out, but when you get it done, it’s a rewarding feeling.”

Lockhart said those people living up north do what they have to do.

“There are challenges to it, without a doubt. You figure out a way to do it,” she said. “You just make accommodations.”