China promises big purchases of ag products

In a letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised big purchases of American agricultural products, The New York Times reported today in an article on the U.S.-China trade talks that took place at the White House.

President Donald Trump told reporters that "tremendous progress" was made over the past two days with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, but said that ultimately, he will need to meet with Xi in order to work out a final deal, Washington Trade Daily reported.

No meeting has been scheduled.

–The Hagstrom Report