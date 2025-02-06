China threatens legal case at WTO over tariffs



Reacting to the additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods that President Trump announced Saturday, China plans to file a case with the World Trade Organization against the United States, The New York Times reported.

China’s Ministry of Commerce urged the United States to “view and handle its fentanyl and other issues in an objective and rational manner, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs.”

The Times said, “The commerce ministry’s statement concluded with a signal that China still wants a stable relationship with the United States, calling on Washington to ‘engage in frank dialogue, strengthen cooperation and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect.'”

–The Hagstrom Report