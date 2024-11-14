Christmas Tree Permits Available on the Black Hills National Forest

Custer, S.D., Nov. 14, 2024 — Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits are available for purchase online at Recreation.gov , and available starting November 14, from local Forest Service offices and private vendors throughout the Black Hills.

To purchase a permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree Permit. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Each permit is $10 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Users can purchase up to five permits per account. Online permits are ready to print immediately after purchasing and must be visible as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest.

Additionally, all 4th graders throughout the United States can receive a FREE Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program . The first step is to obtain a voucher or pass from Every Kid Outdoors website. If obtaining the Christmas tree tag online, go to Recreation.gov , enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. If obtaining your free tree tag from a local Forest Service office, take the voucher or pass along with to your local Forest Service office.

The Forest Service’s Christmas tree cutting program helps improve forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing these trees from the designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can improve wildlife habitat by creating open areas that provide food. Furthermore, over 80 percent of the revenue generated from the sale of Christmas Tree Permits stays on the Forest and is used to enhance developed recreation sites, such as picnic areas, day-use sites, beaches, boat ramps and docks, and campgrounds.

Black Hills National Forest offices are open Mondays through Fridays, except federal holidays. Please be advised that the Newcastle, Wyoming location will be closed on Friday, November 29 and Friday, December 6.

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/maps-pubs/?cid=FSEPRD533421 or by downloading the Avenza App .

For more information on Christmas Tree permits, contact the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 605-673-9200 or visit us online at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/blackhills/christmastreepermit .

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills .

–Black Hills National Forest